IAF Chief visits UAE for talks with UAEAF chief

HalfMoon said: Pakistani pilot workings in Qatari AF have already shared Rafale secrets with Pakistan.



Rafale is no longer a threat to PAF or PLAAF. Click to expand...

Already mentioned in first post.UAE pilots may also wmat TACDE training after all, its the best air combat school in Asia.That's like saying since IAF has exercised every year since 2005 (except 2020) with Singapore F-16 Blk52/52+, so PAF F-16 are completely useless.