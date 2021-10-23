Seems to be taking a heavy toll of men and equipment. Inevitably this may effect operational capability vis a vis Pakistam
IAF chief says eastern Ladakh situation led to stretching of equipment to limits
Following the escalation in tension in eastern Ladakh in last year, the IAF deployed almost all its frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft as well as its attack helicopters in the key air bases in eastern Ladakh and elsewhere along the Line of Actual Control.
