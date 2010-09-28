What's new

IAF chief embarks on four-day visit to Bangladesh

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria

Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKSBhadauria

IAF chief embarks on four-day visit to Bangladesh

1 min read . 22 Feb 2021PTI

The visit of the CAS to Bangladesh comes at a time when both Bangladesh and Indian armed forces are celebrating 50 years of the 1971 victory

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria embarked on a four-day trip to Bangladesh on Monday during which he will meet senior officials of the neighbouring country's air force and also visit its key operational bases, the IAF said.

Bhadauria's Bangladesh counterpart Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat was in India earlier this month and represented his country at the Chiefs' of Air Staff Conclave 21 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru, where he led a delegation to Aero India 2021.

"During the course of the four-day visit, the CAS and delegation are scheduled to interact with senior dignitaries and visit key operational bases of BAF.

"They will discuss the progress made in areas of shared interests and explore avenues to further mutual military cooperation," the Air Force said.

The visit of the CAS to Bangladesh comes at a time when both Bangladesh and Indian armed forces are celebrating 50 years of the 1971 victory.

The visit will also enhance the existing professional ties and bonds of friendship between the two Air Forces, the IAF added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

 
Should we expect some military sales from India to Bangladesh like Tejas fighter jet especially since there is already 500 million dollars defence loan package from India to Bangladesh available?
 
Should we expect some military sales from India to Bangladesh like Tejas fighter jet especially since there is already 500 million dollars defence loan package from India to Bangladesh available?
This 500 million dollar offer has been on the line for a few years. BD military probably did not buy a single pair of nut & bolt from India.
 
What's the logic behind not utilizing credit when it's available for years...
I guess they were evaluating different items and ended up deciding on buying some big ticket item which they desperately need. But probably that item wasn't mature enough or was not in serial production, so they waited till now.
 
wasted opportunity. at least they could have bought loads of small military items with that.
Buying anything indian is not only a waste of money and reputation, it's nail in the coffin for whatever sovereignty left. At that point we might as well join india
I guess they were evaluating different items and ended up deciding on buying some big ticket item which they desperately need. But probably that item wasn't mature enough or was not in serial production, so they waited till now.
Not really they wanted to win OPV contract, then for corvettes and frigates with 500 mil and they’ve been bugging us for years... first the mig 35/ sukhoi then the navy...
It’s non sensical to keep defence budget closed to 1.1% of GDP... rise to 2 percent would allocate 7-8 billion... plenty for all the three armed forces
 
