we’re shaking the heavens’ indian air chief says Gaganshakti 2018

However, lies have short legs, it was obvious that the IAF was making ridiculous claims by these figures as it's much beyond IAF's capability to generate anything close to these sorties not even in a fortnight let alone in three days.

Now, after the conclusion of the exercise, a new claim has been put forward by the IAF, stating that between 8-22 April only 9000 combat sorties took place where as the overall figure achieved during the two weeks of exercise was 11000 sorties.