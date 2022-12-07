What's new

IAF boosts Su-30 aircrafts' capabilities with new over 250km strike range missile

1670414504511.png

In a significant boost for the capabilities of its Su-30 combat aircraft fleet, the Indian Air Force is equipping them with a new missile which can take down ground-based targets from a distance of over 250 kilometres.

The new missile has been acquired by the Indian Air Force under emergency provisions and will further enhance the capabilities of the Su-30 fighter jets which are now the mainstay of the force for at least the next 20 years.

"The new high-speed low drag missile can hit targets at over 250 kilometres and is going to boost the capability of the aircraft," defence sources told ANI.

The capability would allow the Indian Air Force to strike down enemy military camps and terrorist infrastructure as it did during the Balakot operations in 2019 from well within its own territory.

"The new missile would be important for the Su-30 fleet of the IAF as integrating long-range missiles from European or American origin would not be easy in view of the global situation," the sources said.

The IAF currently has 262 of these heavy air superiority fighter jets which are now flying in sync with the most modern Rafale fighter planes of the force.

The IAF has strengthened the capabilities of the Su-30s in a big way with the addition of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles which can hit targets at over 500 kilometres.

The air-to-air missiles have also seen an upgrade with the made-in-India Astra - all weather beyond-visual-range air-to-air, and Rudram anti-radiation next-generation missiles have been added to the fleet
IAF boosts Su-30 aircrafts' capabilities with new over 250km strike range missile

The new missile has been acquired by the Indian Air Force under emergency provisions and will further enhance the capabilities of the Su-30 fighter jets which are now the mainstay of the force for at least the next 20 years.
Indians again wants to beat their own record of self felatio.... :D
 
SU-30 is a fine Russian air Superiority fighter aircraft, however, in Indian hands, it's been degraded to something called an AMRAAM dodger. (Slow Claps).
If anything, the Indian Airforce needs to work hard on its pilots so they don't call out ''BINGO'' when facing combat after just 30 minutes of flying.
 
Indian military aircraft fly from cold mountains to the desert and plains. No other military in the world has such diverse flying terrain and weather conditions.
 
Pakistan needs to A.S.A.P. create another batch of jf-17s block 3s to take out this incoming threat by arming PL15s
 

