/ Register

  • Thursday, August 13, 2020

IAF Airchief Again Showboating

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Windjammer, Aug 13, 2020 at 6:11 PM.

  1. Aug 13, 2020 at 6:11 PM #1
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    33,794
    Joined:
    Nov 9, 2009
    Ratings:
    +159 / 114,216 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    IAF Chief Flies MiG-21, Reviews Operational Readiness On Western Front
    IAF chief RKS Bhadauria flew a MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft during the visit where he interacted with the aircrew and reviewed the operational preparedness, IAF officials said.
    All IndiaANIUpdated: August 13, 2020 5:30 pm IST


    [​IMG]
    IAF chief RKS Bhadauria flew a MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft on Thursday


    New Delhi:
    Indian Air Force (IAF) chief RKS Bhadauria on Thursday flew Mig-21 Bison during a visit to a fighter squadron at a frontline airbase in Western Air Command.

    "The IAF chief flew a MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft during the visit where he interacted with the aircrew and reviewed the operational preparedness," IAF officials said.

    Officials said the flying by the IAF Chief in a MiG-21 indicates the high operational readiness of the force amid the tension with China in Eastern Ladakh over territorial issues. :yahoo:

    Bhadauria also reviewed the operational preparedness of the base.

    The IAF chief met the aircrew, combat crew from the squadrons and units stationed at the frontline base.

    Mr Bhadauria, a test pilot, has flown the under-development HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft and the LCA Tejas after taking over to show his support for indigenous defence hardware and has backed several important DRDO projects also.

    Last month, Mr Bhadauria went to Ambala to receive the batch of first five Rafale combat aircraft arriving from France.
     
  2. Aug 13, 2020 at 6:15 PM #2
    StormBreaker

    StormBreaker SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,863
    Joined:
    Nov 18, 2019
    Ratings:
    +16 / 8,440 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Lol,
    Looks like a bawarchi
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 13, 2020 at 6:22 PM #3
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    33,794
    Joined:
    Nov 9, 2009
    Ratings:
    +159 / 114,216 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    IAF officials make it sound as if Mr Bhadauria is going to lead the strike missions on Ladakh....sword drawn.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 13, 2020 at 6:28 PM #4
    PDF

    PDF STAFF

    Messages:
    2,438
    Joined:
    May 1, 2015
    Ratings:
    +8 / 2,680 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I must compliment IAF ACM. He is flying an aged plane and that too Solo. I don't think any of the recent ACMs of PAF flied solo or even in the front seat of dual seater jets.
    I predict he is a worthy adversery which PAF has come across after many decades.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Aug 13, 2020 at 6:32 PM #5
    PeacefulWar

    PeacefulWar FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    650
    Joined:
    Sep 1, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 960 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Singapore
    Given his age, he probably only learnt to fly mig21.
    The fact that he flew it alone is something respectful though.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Aug 13, 2020 at 6:34 PM #6
    Tamiyah

    Tamiyah FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    412
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 283 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I think you're wrong here.
    This video is from last Defence Day.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  7. Aug 13, 2020 at 6:36 PM #7
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    33,794
    Joined:
    Nov 9, 2009
    Ratings:
    +159 / 114,216 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    He was a test pilot but does this serve any real purpose.
     
  8. Aug 13, 2020 at 6:41 PM #8
    Longhorn

    Longhorn FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,824
    Joined:
    Feb 22, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,725 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    ACM Sohail Aman before him used to do the same.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  9. Aug 13, 2020 at 6:45 PM #9
    PDF

    PDF STAFF

    Messages:
    2,438
    Joined:
    May 1, 2015
    Ratings:
    +8 / 2,680 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    The video does not show if he was sitting in the front seat of the Block-52D or in the rear seat. So, I will still stand by my earlier statement until I am corrected by any learnt member here like you with something.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  10. Aug 13, 2020 at 6:48 PM #10
    PDF

    PDF STAFF

    Messages:
    2,438
    Joined:
    May 1, 2015
    Ratings:
    +8 / 2,680 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Agreed Sir, but even the Optics matter. I just hope the new Chief doesn't sort out the IAF and keeps it as it always has been; Although I suspect that we are gonna give eachother a tough time.
     
  11. Aug 13, 2020 at 6:50 PM #11
    litman

    litman SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,687
    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2016
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,272 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    its clearly dual seat f16 D and ACM is not alone.
     
  12. Aug 13, 2020 at 6:59 PM #12
    StormBreaker

    StormBreaker SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,863
    Joined:
    Nov 18, 2019
    Ratings:
    +16 / 8,440 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    They are jealous of the class of our ACMs
     
  13. Aug 13, 2020 at 6:59 PM #13
    StormBreaker

    StormBreaker SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,863
    Joined:
    Nov 18, 2019
    Ratings:
    +16 / 8,440 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    When is Mujahid Sahib retiring ?
     
  14. Aug 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM #14
    StormBreaker

    StormBreaker SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,863
    Joined:
    Nov 18, 2019
    Ratings:
    +16 / 8,440 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Daring I must say, Flying coffins in the aur
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 18 (Users: 4, Guests: 14)
  1. Fighting Falcon 01