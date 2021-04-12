What's new

IAEA: Iran adds machines at enrichment plant struck by blast

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

Large explosion at Natanz completely destroys internal power system in classified Israeli operation

Iran adds machines at enrichment plant struck by blast -IAEA

Iran has installed extra advanced centrifuges at its underground uranium enrichment plant at Natanz that was hit by a blast last week, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog on Wednesday showed, deepening Iran's breaches of its nuclear deal with major powers.
Post # 229 for reference:

UPDATE: Iran adds machines at enrichment plant struck by blast -IAEA

@ Yavar ...Thank you . The info you are providing in all these threads is very useful...
GumNaam

GumNaam

Iran needs to seriously strengthen its internal intelligence & counter intelligence resources. they are too over confident in their abilities & completely miss the double agents within their ranks like...by a hundred miles!
 
Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

GumNaam said:
Iran needs to seriously strengthen its internal intelligence & counter intelligence resources. they are too over confident in their abilities & completely miss the double agents within their ranks like...by a hundred miles!
There are a lot of traitors. Need a huge clean up aka 1988 style. We are now in the same situation as Iraq was, it is wartime.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

Dariush the Great said:
There are a lot of traitors. Need a huge clean up aka 1988 style. We are now in the same situation as Iraq was, it is wartime.
please learn from the ISI...it is ALWAYS at war! Iran's premier intelligence agency MUST maintain a dynamic web of intelligence sources, moles & assets everywhere. even if it means keeping eyes & ears on the ayotollah himself. the mossad must never know that whoever is working for them is in fact misleading them into the jaws of wolves. right now, Iranian intelligence forces are NOT their. they must approach the ISI and Russian FSS immediately for help.
 
Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

GumNaam said:
please learn from the ISI...it is ALWAYS at war! Iran's premier intelligence agency MUST maintain a dynamic web of intelligence sources, moles & assets everywhere. even if it means keeping eyes & ears on the ayotollah himself. the mossad must never know that whoever is working for them is in fact misleading them into the jaws of wolves. right now, Iranian intelligence forces are NOT their. they must approach the ISI and Russian FSS immediately for help.
Iran can not face the entire Western Intel, MOSSAD and CIA on its own. It needs cooperation and help from neighboring countries such as Pakistan. I am not sure if the domestic politics allow such a thing but it must be done ASAP.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

Dariush the Great said:
Iran can not face the entire Western Intel, MOSSAD and CIA on its own. It needs cooperation and help from neighboring countries such as Pakistan. I am not sure if the domestic politics allow such a thing but it must be done ASAP.
ISI will help. so will Russia and China. but you need to let us in. We cannot enter & set up an entire network of intelligence in Iran without permission & cooperation. Iran is a brotherly country, not like its an india where the ISI can just enter without permission or cooperation & make deep rooted networks to the extent that the ISI even knows who is sikh that molests modi in the bunghole every night.
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

Security of nuclear plants and personnel should be given to IRGC...Iran's civilian security agency has been compromised and must be rebuilt from grounds up under new government...it is not rocket science...
 
Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

aryobarzan said:
Security of nuclear plants and personnel should be given to IRGC...Iran's civilian security agency has been compromised and must be rebuilt from grounds up under new government...it is not rocket science...
IRGC is already in charge just not officially. Every critical infrastructure in Iran is under the supervision of IRGC intelligence department. The problem here is that IRGC Intel itself has been compromised so that is a huge failure. We need help from competent authorities that have experience with such setbacks and by that I don't mean Syria but Pakistan.. They seem to have plenty of experience and they are not hostile towards the Iranian nation. Can start with some help right there..and ofcourse the Chinese too but culturally they are not really close.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

aryobarzan said:
Security of nuclear plants and personnel should be given to IRGC...Iran's civilian security agency has been compromised and must be rebuilt from grounds up under new government...it is not rocket science...
they are the one securing it . its intelligence failure
 
