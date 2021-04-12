IAEA: Iran adds machines at enrichment plant struck by blast

aryobarzan said: Security of nuclear plants and personnel should be given to IRGC...Iran's civilian security agency has been compromised and must be rebuilt from grounds up under new government...it is not rocket science... Click to expand...

IRGC is already in charge just not officially. Every critical infrastructure in Iran is under the supervision of IRGC intelligence department. The problem here is that IRGC Intel itself has been compromised so that is a huge failure. We need help from competent authorities that have experience with such setbacks and by that I don't mean Syria but Pakistan.. They seem to have plenty of experience and they are not hostile towards the Iranian nation. Can start with some help right there..and ofcourse the Chinese too but culturally they are not really close.