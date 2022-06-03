IAEA chief Rafael Grossi lands in Israel for talks

Not exactly one of the smarter recent moves by Grossi,or the iaea for that matter,publicly stopping off in one of the few nations that didnt sign up to the npt,not to mention the fact that it possesses an undeclared nuclear arsenal and that it is also suspected of proliferating nuclear technology to rogue states like apartheid south africa,oh,and lets not forget that in addition you have its suspected involvement in acts of nuclear sabotage and the murder of nuclear scientists as well.....Something tells me that these "talks" will not involve israels nuclear weapons program.It really does make you wonder just how honest and impartial the iaea is under grossi.