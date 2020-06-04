IAC-1 INS VIKRANT | Updates and Discussions

For the decommissioned Majestic-class aircraft carrier, see INS Vikrant (R11).
Official Indian Navy CGI of INS Vikrant
Class overview
Name: Vikrant-class aircraft carrier
Builders: Cochin Shipyard Limited
Operators:
Indian Navy
Preceded by: INS Vikramaditya
In commission: 2018 (INS Vikrant)[1]
2025 (INS Vishal)
Building: 1
Planned: 2
General characteristics
Type: Aircraft carrier
Displacement: INS Vikrant: 40,000 tonnes
INS Vishal: 65,000 tonnes[2]
Length: 262 metres (860 ft)
Beam: 60 metres (200 ft)
Draught: 8.4 metres (28 ft)
Depth: 25.6 metres (84 ft)
Decks: 2.5 acres (110,000 sq ft; 10,000 m2)
Propulsion:
Range: 8,000 nmi (15,000 km)[3]
Complement: 1,400 (incl air crew)
Sensors and
processing systems:
& decoys:
Preparations for building the lead vessel of the class, INS Vikrant, started in 2008, and the keel was laid in February 2009. The carrier was floated out of her dry dock on 29 December 2011,[5] and launched on 12 August 2013.[6] The scale and complexity of the project caused problems which delayed the commencement and timeline of construction for the carrier. Technical difficulties, the cost of refitting the Russian-built carrier INS Vikramaditya, and billions in cost overruns[7] have delayed plans for the first of the vessels to enter service, which is now scheduled for 2018.
The first ship of the class, Vikrant, displaces about 40,000 metric tons (39,000 long tons), is 262 metres (860 ft) long and has a tailored air group of up to thirty aircraft. The IAC-I features a STOBAR[12] (Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery) configuration with a ski-jump. The deck is designed to enable aircraft such as the MiG-29K to operate from the carrier. She will deploy up to 30 fixed-wing aircraft,[13]primarily the Mikoyan MiG-29K and the naval variant of the HAL Tejas Mark 2, besides carrying 10 Kamov Ka-31 orWestland Sea King helicopters. The Ka-31 will fulfill the airborne early warning(AEW) role and the Sea King will provideanti-submarine warfare (ASW) capability.[14][15]
INS Vikrant during its launch in August 2013
The carrier is powered by four General Electric LM2500+ gas turbines on two shafts, generating over 80MW of power. The gearboxes for the carriers were designed and supplied by Elecon Engineering.
Carrier air groupEdit
Computer graphics of Tejas naval variant.
India considered a number of aircraft for operation from its INS Vikramaditya and the planned indigenous aircraft carrier. India evaluated the Russian Sukhoi Su-33, but chose the lighter Mikoyan MiG-29K as Vikramaditya was smaller and lacked an aircraft catapult.[26] On 18 January 2010, it was reported that India and Russia were close to signing a deal for 29 MiG-29K fighters to operate from IAC-I.[27] In addition, the navy signed a deal for six naval-variants of the HAL Tejas.[28] In June 2012, Flight Globalreported that the Indian Navy was considering the use of Rafale M (Naval variant) on the IAC. The Rafale M is almost the same size as the MiG-29K, but packs a much greater punch.[29]
The Navy has earlier indicated it prefers the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) on its second carrierVishal.[30] INS Vishal will feature steam catapults for operating larger fighter aircraft, and carry heavier airborne early-warning (AEW) system and aerial refuelers.
ConstructionEdit
Amongst the first construction problems experienced was the lack of supply of carrier-grade steel due to the inability of Russia to supply the AB/A grade steel. Finally, the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory(DMRL) worked with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to create suitable production facilities for the steel in India.[5][14] The SAIL Steel Plants of the Steel at Bhilai, Rourkela, Durgapur andBokaro manufactured 26,000 tonnes of three special steels being used for the hull, flight deck and floor compartments of the carrier.[32]
The keel for Vikrant was laid by Defence Minister A.K. Antony at the Cochin Shipyard on 28 February 2009.[33][34]The ship uses modular construction, with 874 blocks joined together for the hull. By the time the keel was laid, 423 blocks weighing over 8,000 tons had been completed.[35] The construction plan called for the carrier to be launched in 2010, when it would displace some 20,000 tonnes, as a larger displacement could not be accommodated in the building bay. It was planned that after about a year’s development in the refit dock, the carrier would be launched when all the major components, including underwater systems, would be in place. Outfitting would then be carried out after launch. As per theCabinet Committee on Security (CCS), sea trials were initially planned to commence in 2013, with the ship to be commissioned in 2014.[36][37]
In March 2011, it was reported that the project had been affected by the delay in delivery of the huge main gearboxes for the carrier. The supplier, Elecon Engineering, had to work around a number of technical complexities due to the length of the propulsion shafts.[38]Other issues resulting in delays included an accident with a diesel generator and an issue with its alignment.[39] In August 2011, the defence ministry reported to the Lok Sabha that 75% of the construction work for the hull of the lead carrier had been completed and the carrier would be first launched in December 2011, following which further works would be completed until commissioning.[40][41]On 29 December 2011, the completed hull of the carrier was first floated out of its dry dock at CSL, with its displacement at over 14,000 tonnes.[16]Interior works and fittings on the hull would be carried out until the second half of 2012, when it would again be dry-docked for integration with its propulsion and power generation systems.[3][5]
In July 2012, The Times of India reported that construction of Vikrant has been delayed by 3 years, and the ship would be ready for commissioning by 2017. Then again in November 2012, NDTVreported that cost of the aircraft carrier had increased and the delivery has been delayed by at least five years and is expected to be with the Indian Navy only after 2018 as against the scheduled date of delivery of 2014.[42]Work has begun for next stage which includes installation of the integrated propulsion system. Italian defence major Avio is installing the integrated platform management system (IPMS).[43][44]
Vikrant's launch
In July 2013, Defence Minister A K Antony announced that Vikrant would be launched on 12 August at the Cochin Shipyard. After its launch, Vikrant would be re-docked for completion of rest of the work including the flight deck. According to Vice Admiral Robin Dhowan, about 83% of the fabrication work and 75% of the construction work has been completed. He said that 90% of the body work of the aircraft carrier had been designed and made in India, about 50% of the propulsion system, and about 30% of the fighting capability of the carrier was Indian. He also said that the ship will be equipped with a long range missile system with multi-function radar and a close-in weapon system (CIWS). The ship was launched by Elizabeth Antony, wife of Defence Minister A K Antony on 12 August 2013. Extensive sea trials are expected to begin in 2016 and the ship will be inducted into the navy by late 2018.
