IA logistics streched to the brim; Now hunting for ground water sources in Ladakh

Looks like IA is in for a long haul in Ladakh. With the winters approaching fast, the latest issue for IA is not the chinese presence, but plain simple drinking water in the cold deserts of Despang and DBO. Since the water rivers and streams freeze in winter, IA is now faced with water scarcity in winters which has forced it to look for underground water sources in Ladakh region for its thousands of forward deployed troops.I really feel bad for the thousands of soldiers who are left at the mercy of weather and the chinese!