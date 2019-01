I would resign, not once but a 100 times, instead of welcoming Asif Zardari - Shehbaz Sharif







On president's visit to Lahore, Punjab chief minister says he would resign a 100 times but not welcome a plunderer. PHOTO: EXPRESS/ FILE

Published: April 7, 2012

LAHORE:



Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has stated that he would resign, not once but a 100 times, instead of welcoming a president who “looted the country with both his hands”.



“They ask me why I did not welcome him. In 2010, when there were floods in Punjab. The people were drowning, billions of rupees went into loss. And you, [President Asif Ali] Zardari, left your people and went to Paris, London to enjoy,” said Sharif while addressing a gathering in Arifwala district near Lahore.

Amid chants of ‘Go Zardari Go’, Sharif further questioned how he could welcome the “king of plunder” to the province. “This person has looted Pakistan’s money and then saved it all in the Swiss banks.”

He added that Zardari has thrown the country “into darkness” by developing rental power projects, which the Supreme Court recently declared illegal.

The president had complained that he was not welcomed by any official of the Punjab government when he arrived at the Lahore airport three days back.

A verbal war is ongoing between the president and the Punjab government of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), both giving remarks against each other since the past few days.

