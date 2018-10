Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday sought to allay concerns regarding an i mpending economic meltdown in the country, saying he will take the country out of this "difficult time".Addressing a ceremony in connection with the launch of the Naya Pakistan Housing Project, Khan said"Have courage, there is nothing to worry about," the prime minister said, assuring the nation that the turbulence in the economy won't last long.Khan said an impression had been created in the last 48 hours "as if the sky is going to fall [or] the day of judgement is upon us", but instead sought to explain the issues faced by the economy.Pakistan today faces a shortfall of $10-12 billion to pay its loans and purchase imports in the short term, he said, adding that his government has been debating seeking help from friendly countries and approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout programme as well.Talking about possible resources to bridge the deficit, Khan said the total amount laundered out of Pakistan annually, according to the US State Department, is $10bn."So if we had curbed the money laundering [in the past], we wouldn't have to pursue loans today," he said.The country also wouldn't have to knock on the Fund's door if the government managed to convince overseas Pakistanis to send $20bn in remittances through banking channels, he said.