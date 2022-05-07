What's new

I Will Not Let You Leave Your House If You Don't Retract Your Statement: Interior Minister Warns Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Warned Sheikh Rashid that if he did not retract his statement about PTI long march taking a bloody turn, he will not be allowed to even leave his house. He does not know me.
Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday asked former prime minister Imran Khan to respect leadership of other political parties.

Talking to media persons, Interior Minister said that if his predecessor Sheikh Rashid does not retracts his statement about PTI long march taking a bloody turn, he will not be allowed to even leave his house.

Talking a jibe at Sheikh Rashid, the PML-N leader also said that on the one hand, former interior ministers says that he is not afraid of jail but on the other hand, he is rushing to get bail from court.

The minister further said that former government members should set themselves on fire instead of urging poor people to burn themselves.

Talking about Masjid-e-Nabwi incident, Rana Sanaullah said that government does not want to file cases against PTI leaders but there is pressure from religious community over the incident.
Interior Minister asks Imran Khan to respects leaders of other parties

Rana Sanaullah said that government does not want to file cases against PTI leaders.
here is the answer of sheikh rasheed to this imported charsi chimgadar :lol:

Basically makranis are called by this name.
Like IK does each day.

LOL post what SR said today, peeing in his trousers.
 
khuda ka khoof karo ... kaha ki baat kaha laga dete hain.
its his pindi boy name "sheeda talli" he was famous with this name among his friends.
 
Remember this in his own street. :lol:
1651910170664.png
 
Barking DOG
 

