I Will Not Let You Leave Your House If You Don't Retract Your Statement: Interior Minister Warns Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister asks Imran Khan to respects leaders of other parties Rana Sanaullah said that government does not want to file cases against PTI leaders.

Interior Minister Warned Sheikh Rashid that if he did not retract his statement about PTI long march taking a bloody turn, he will not be allowed to even leave his house. He does not know me.Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday asked former prime minister Imran Khan to respect leadership of other political parties.Talking to media persons, Interior Minister said that if his predecessor Sheikh Rashid does not retracts his statement about PTI long march taking a bloody turn, he will not be allowed to even leave his house.Talking a jibe at Sheikh Rashid, the PML-N leader also said that on the one hand, former interior ministers says that he is not afraid of jail but on the other hand, he is rushing to get bail from court.The minister further said that former government members should set themselves on fire instead of urging poor people to burn themselves.Talking about Masjid-e-Nabwi incident, Rana Sanaullah said that government does not want to file cases against PTI leaders but there is pressure from religious community over the incident.