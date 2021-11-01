What's new

‘I will do it’: Elon Musk says he will give $6 billion to solve world hunger if UN shows it would

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
25,080
24
17,747
Country
United States
Location
United States
nationalpost.com

‘I will do it’: Elon Musk says he will give $6 billion to solve world hunger if UN shows it would

Musk was responding to comments by the director of the UN's World Food Programme, who urged him to 'step up now, on a one-time basis'
nationalpost.com nationalpost.com

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, challenged a United Nations official’s claim that just a small percentage of his wealth could help solve world hunger.

Musk was responding to comments by David Beasley, director of the UN’s World Food Programme, who repeated a call last week following an earlier tweet this month asking billionaires like Musk to “step up now, on a one-time basis.”

Beasley specifically called for action from Musk and Amazon.com Inc. co-founder Jeff Bezos, the two men atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Just $6 billion could keep 42 million people from dying, Beasley said.

If the World Food Programme, using transparent and open accounting, “can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Musk wrote in a Twitter post.

Beasley responded that if Musk was prepared to meet in person, “I will bring the plan and open (the) books.”

Musk is CEO of the electric-vehicle company, which last week joined the handful of companies valued at more than $1 trillion.

The $6 billion amount would be just a small fraction of Musk’s current net worth of $311 billion — and less than the $9.3 billion his wealth increased on Oct. 29 alone, according to the billionaires index.

Tesla forms the vast majority of Musk’s net worth. He’s very rarely sold stock in the electric-vehicle maker, whose stock reached a record $1,114 on Friday.

His fortune has also surged thanks to his stake in SpaceX, a private space-exploration company that was valued at about $100 billion last month.

Musk, frequently outspoken on social media, has also been critical of attempts to tax U.S. billionaires.

He said on Twitter that a levy on billionaire wealth would only make a “small dent” toward paying off the national debt, arguing that the focus should be on government spending. Musk also said a billionaire tax would just be the start of taxing the merely wealthy.
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
8,827
-2
13,519
Country
China
Location
United States
Let's see if he follows through. Remember the other promises he made about FSD being robotaxi capable?

How about hyperloop?

Loop being 150 mph autonomous and turning into 30 mph and not autonomous?

CyberTruck?

Tesla Semi?

Starship?

Solar roofs?

Wait and see.
 
waqasmwi

waqasmwi

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2019
440
-2
411
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hamartia Antidote said:
nationalpost.com

‘I will do it’: Elon Musk says he will give $6 billion to solve world hunger if UN shows it would

Musk was responding to comments by the director of the UN's World Food Programme, who urged him to 'step up now, on a one-time basis'
nationalpost.com nationalpost.com

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, challenged a United Nations official’s claim that just a small percentage of his wealth could help solve world hunger.

Musk was responding to comments by David Beasley, director of the UN’s World Food Programme, who repeated a call last week following an earlier tweet this month asking billionaires like Musk to “step up now, on a one-time basis.”

Beasley specifically called for action from Musk and Amazon.com Inc. co-founder Jeff Bezos, the two men atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Just $6 billion could keep 42 million people from dying, Beasley said.

If the World Food Programme, using transparent and open accounting, “can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Musk wrote in a Twitter post.

Beasley responded that if Musk was prepared to meet in person, “I will bring the plan and open (the) books.”

Musk is CEO of the electric-vehicle company, which last week joined the handful of companies valued at more than $1 trillion.

The $6 billion amount would be just a small fraction of Musk’s current net worth of $311 billion — and less than the $9.3 billion his wealth increased on Oct. 29 alone, according to the billionaires index.

Tesla forms the vast majority of Musk’s net worth. He’s very rarely sold stock in the electric-vehicle maker, whose stock reached a record $1,114 on Friday.

His fortune has also surged thanks to his stake in SpaceX, a private space-exploration company that was valued at about $100 billion last month.

Musk, frequently outspoken on social media, has also been critical of attempts to tax U.S. billionaires.

He said on Twitter that a levy on billionaire wealth would only make a “small dent” toward paying off the national debt, arguing that the focus should be on government spending. Musk also said a billionaire tax would just be the start of taxing the merely wealthy.
Click to expand...
Please give some charity to Pakistan and Pakistanis. Many people are suffering from hunger and malnutrition. You can take different world organizations data. People are very poor. Per Capita income is very low. Include Pakistan in your program
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
25,080
24
17,747
Country
United States
Location
United States
FairAndUnbiased said:
Let's see if he follows through. Remember the other promises he made about FSD being robotaxi capable?
Click to expand...
There's a thread on the FSD Beta here on PDF

Oct 11, 2021: Tesla officially starts its ‘wider release’ of Full Self-Driving Beta in the US

It's happening folks... https://electrek.co/2021/10/11/tesla-officially-starts-wider-release-of-full-self-driving-beta-us/ Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD) enables Tesla vehicles to virtually drive themselves both on highways and city streets by simply entering...
defence.pk

FairAndUnbiased said:
How about hyperloop?
Click to expand...
What promise about Hyperloop?
Virgin Hyperloop in run by Richard Branson not Elon Musk. Wrong billionaire.

FairAndUnbiased said:
CyberTruck?
Click to expand...
Delayed due to Tesla switching manufacturing to Gigacasting instead of stamping.
12,000 GigaPress for CyberTruck not delivered yet by the Italian maker.

www.tesmanian.com

Tesla Develops 12,000-Ton Giga Press for Production of the One-Piece Car Body

Tesla significantly outperforms competitors as it invests heavily in the development of technologies for production. It is reported that in the future, the company intends to use the 12,000-ton Giga Press to cast the car body in one piece.
www.tesmanian.com www.tesmanian.com

A technology that you insisted wouldn't work BTW.
It's been used in Production for almost a year now. :rolleyes1:

FairAndUnbiased said:
Tesla Semi?
Click to expand...
Delayed until 4680 cells are in production

FairAndUnbiased said:
Starship?
Click to expand...
Flight next month
They just got the chopsticks installed on the launch tower

FairAndUnbiased said:
Solar roofs?
Click to expand...
Already on people's houses for years now. A whole PDF thread on consumers filming it being installed on their homes.

More homeowners are turning to solar power

https://www.examiner.net/story/lifestyle/2020/11/14/solar-energy-lynn-youngblood/6260851002/ Call me a dreamer, but I have been thinking about solar energy for decades – literally. If I could have, I would have added solar energy when we first built our house in 2005. However, when I finally...
defence.pk
 
Last edited:
F

FairAndUnbiased

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
8,827
-2
13,519
Country
China
Location
United States
Hamartia Antidote said:
There's a thread on the FSD Beta here on PDF

Oct 11, 2021: Tesla officially starts its ‘wider release’ of Full Self-Driving Beta in the US

It's happening folks... https://electrek.co/2021/10/11/tesla-officially-starts-wider-release-of-full-self-driving-beta-us/ Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD) enables Tesla vehicles to virtually drive themselves both on highways and city streets by simply entering...
defence.pk



What promise about Hyperloop?
Virgin Hyperloop in run by Richard Branson not Elon Musk. Wrong billionaire.



Delayed due Tesla switching manufacturing to Gigacasting instead of stamping.
12,000 GigaPress for CyberTruck not delivered yet by the Italian maker.

www.tesmanian.com

Tesla Develops 12,000-Ton Giga Press for Production of the One-Piece Car Body

Tesla significantly outperforms competitors as it invests heavily in the development of technologies for production. It is reported that in the future, the company intends to use the 12,000-ton Giga Press to cast the car body in one piece.
www.tesmanian.com www.tesmanian.com


Delayed until 4680 cells are in production



Flight next month



On people's houses. A whole PDF thread on it.

More homeowners are turning to solar power

https://www.examiner.net/story/lifestyle/2020/11/14/solar-energy-lynn-youngblood/6260851002/ Call me a dreamer, but I have been thinking about solar energy for decades – literally. If I could have, I would have added solar energy when we first built our house in 2005. However, when I finally...
defence.pk
Click to expand...
Elon mentioned Hyperloop first. Solar roof is a joke compared to standard panels.

The rest are excuses due to poor management because other companies don't have frequent delays on their product launches.

You also have no answer to the fact that Las Vegas Loop vastly over promised and under delivered.
 
HttpError

HttpError

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2014
3,539
-10
5,730
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
waqasmwi said:
Please give some charity to Pakistan and Pakistanis. Many people are suffering from hunger and malnutrition. You can take different world organizations data. People are very poor. Per Capita income is very low. Include Pakistan in your program
Click to expand...
Don't worry even if he were to donate anything, it would never reach the real needy people rather would end up back in the Swiss banks of the Elite and ruling class.
 
nang2

nang2

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2015
4,557
2
4,433
Country
China
Location
Canada
He is challenging the inefficient bureaucracy called World Food Programme. Those bureaucrats, like most politicians, like to talk big.
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
8,827
-2
13,519
Country
China
Location
United States
Hamartia Antidote said:
So? He didn't say he was going to start a company to make it.

How do you figure that? They work. Nobody said it would sell a billion copies on the first day and put every solar company on the planet out of business.
Click to expand...
1. He has a test track at SpaceX

2. Noticed you didn't mention the loop or the fact that Hyperloop is on the Boring Company website

3. Yes they work at lower efficiency and higher cost than regular panels + roof replacement
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom