i Went To Jail For Bangladesh's Freedom : MODI

Ravish Kumar says,



Modi made fun of the record of lying and telling lies about the facts

The Prime Minister has been lying about history. They have been speaking wrong too. They have been confusing by telling half truth and half lie. If you involve their government in lying and lying, you will find many reports exposing their misinformation. In the background of this record Satyagraha and Jail going for Bangladesh's independence was natural to be mocked on social media.

The Prime Minister said in Bidar, Karnataka that when Bhagat Singh was in jail, no Congress leader went to meet him. Immediately it was proved wrong by facts and till date PM has not given any clarification on it. During Gujarat elections, Modi said that there was a meeting at Manishankar Iyer's house in which Manmohan Singh, Hamid Ansari were present. Pakistan's High Commissioner and Former Foreign Minister had attended the meeting. Modi cleverly linked this to Gujarat elections and said Pakistan is helping Congress and wants Ahmed Patel to be CM. Former Army Chief Deepak Kapoor was also in the meeting, Modi did not even care that former Indian Army chief Deepak Kapur could not join in any conspiracy in coordination with Pakistan. Deepak Kapoor had said that there was no talk about Gujarat elections in that meeting. Well, the Prime Minister had apologized in the Rajya Sabha for this lie.

Takshashila is in Bihar. This was a misunderstanding. Vajpayee was the first Indian to ride in the metro. This also proved to be a wrong fact. Modi said at a Karnataka rally that he started a service of direct sending money to accounts while it had started in 2013 In the election campaign of UP, Modi said that electricity used to come in Ramadan, it should have come in Diwali too. Later the facts revealed this was wrong. A rail accident happened in Kanpur, so it was linked to ISI which was rejected by UP police chief. His report has come, search for yourself. You will find many such examples from Alt News to all media reports. Even in the fifteen August speeches, the anomalies of facts are being exposed.

This is the record of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is no surprise nor a failure of journalism to mock Satyagraha and go to jail in support of Bangladesh's independence. Earlier also, the same journalism has caught their lies and misunderstandings on which there was no answer and those works were also sidelined in the cage of opposition to Modi. This cleverness should also be understood. There is no need to tell what has been done to history under the political leadership of Prime Minister and how Nehru's history has been stained. What has happened to journalism in Modi's rule? This can't be ignored before they ask for exemption in the name of journalism.

It is true that there was an atmosphere in the country at that time regarding the construction of Bangladesh. Giving the strategy and politics of that time as a whole is not possible here and not all the information. Jansangh had supported the movement to give recognition to Bangladesh. Even the union. Sheshadrichari has written in The Wire and the Wire has printed it. Sheshadri Chari has written that the formation of Bangladesh was the victory of the thinking of united India of the Sangh. Satyagraha is not mentioned in this article also. Maybe the author missed it or he didn't think it was important. Magar Chari has written that at that time the Sangh and the Jansangha had done many big demonstrations and marches. It is possible that there is no need to mention about Satyagraha separately. If he knew about the current Prime Minister going to jail, he would have definitely mentioned the coincidence of Modi going to jail with the role of Vajpayee.

At that time, the socialist party leaders were also opposing America. The performances of both may be similar to each other. Three books are mentioned in the context of this statement of the Prime Minister. A book is on emergency. Written by them only. Whom the BJP supporters started quoting. The readers immediately denied that there is not a line on Satyagraha.

Again senior journalist of Gujarat Deepal Trivedi tweeted that andy marino is Modi's official biography. There is not a line in his biography on Satyagraha. Deepal has said about the first two books. I haven't read both books. Someone has shared a screen shot of a page of this book in which the police have to catch and release it but Satyagraha's name is not there. Anyway, if the police catch and release someone, it cannot be Satyagraha. Only protesting is not Satyagraha.

The third book is of Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay. This book came before the biography of Andy Marino. This is also a biography. In this book, Modi has talked about Satyagraha and going to jail. They are the ones who claim. In the paragraph of the event, Modi says leaders of several parties went to protest in front of the US embassy. George Fernandez was also there. No one has yet presented evidence of its truth, must have been demonstrated. Demonstration in front of embassy may lead to arrest. Even if you support Indian Government. Now if Modi has gone to jail or not, someone is making fun of this, then someone is putting RTI in Tihar jail.

It is also strange that Modi does not talk about Satyagraha in official biography. But the other do in the book. A fourth book is of Lens Price. I have not read this. So can't say what's in her. Neither any journalist who reads this book has gone through my eyes. Tell me if you have seen it. A video statement of 2015 is going on social media in which Modi is talking about this Satyagraha.

Journalist Shesh Narayan Singh has written that on Vajpayee's call, Jansangh had done Satyagraha for Bangladesh. Where his base was strong, there was a protest. His known people also went to Delhi from UP. Participating in the exhibition.

A video of Associate Press is going viral in which people with yellow flag are demonstrating in Delhi. Perhaps this was the flag of Jansangha. Getting pushed by the police.

Apparently, in the midst of so many contradictions, it is necessary to make fun and question. Which statement of the Prime Minister is false and which is truth, we need to be alert about it. Before and after the mockery. Because Narendra Modi is an expert in both the games to leave by telling lies and saying something that people think is a lie.