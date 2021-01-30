What's new

i Went To Jail For Bangladesh's Freedom : MODI

Went To Jail While Protesting For Bangladesh's Freedom": PM In Dhaka
PM Modi attended Bangladesh's National Day ceremony with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka.
All IndiaEdited by Divyanshu Dutta RoyUpdated: March 26, 2021 7:26 pm IST


PM Narendra Modi was speaking during Bangladesh's National Day ceremony.

Dhaka:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to Bangladesh, congratulated the country on Friday for its 50th year of Independence and said one of the first protests of his political career was for the freedom of the neighbouring nation.

"The freedom struggle of Bangladesh was a significant moment in my journey too... My colleagues and I had done a satyagraha in India... I was in my early twenties. I even had the opportunity to go to jail during this satyagraha for Bangladesh's struggle for freedom," he said.

Wearing a "Mujib Jacket" as tribute to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, PM Modi attended the National Day ceremony with the country's President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka.

"This is one of the most memorable days of my life. I am grateful that Bangladesh has included me in this event," he said, as he honoured the contribution of the Indian Army in Bangladesh's 1971 freedom war.

"We will never ever forget the sacrifice the soldiers of this great nation have made and also those by Indians who stood beside the soldiers of Bangladesh... we have not forgotten their bravery and courage.... we will never forget it," PM Modi added.

PM Modi said both India and Bangladesh have the power of democracy and vision for the future, and it is necessary for the region the two countries progress together. "That is why Indian and Bangladeshi governments are making meaningful efforts in this direction," he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held talks with Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in the Dhaka. PM Modi is in the neighbouring country on a two-day visit which began Friday. The visit has also triggered protests in some parts of the country. Four people were killed in clashes in Chittagong during a protest by a group.

PM Modi met with several community leaders, including representatives of minorities in Bangladesh, 'mukhtijoddhas' or freedom fighters, friends of India and youth icons, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Two distinguished artists from West Bengal were invited by Dhaka to perform for the celebration of 50th year of the independence of Bangladesh.




"Went To Jail While Protesting For Bangladesh's Freedom": PM In Dhaka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to Bangladesh, congratulated the country on Friday for its 50th year of Independence and said one of the first protests of his political career was for the freedom of the neighbouring nation.
Ravish Kumar says,

Modi made fun of the record of lying and telling lies about the facts
The Prime Minister has been lying about history. They have been speaking wrong too. They have been confusing by telling half truth and half lie. If you involve their government in lying and lying, you will find many reports exposing their misinformation. In the background of this record Satyagraha and Jail going for Bangladesh's independence was natural to be mocked on social media.
The Prime Minister said in Bidar, Karnataka that when Bhagat Singh was in jail, no Congress leader went to meet him. Immediately it was proved wrong by facts and till date PM has not given any clarification on it. During Gujarat elections, Modi said that there was a meeting at Manishankar Iyer's house in which Manmohan Singh, Hamid Ansari were present. Pakistan's High Commissioner and Former Foreign Minister had attended the meeting. Modi cleverly linked this to Gujarat elections and said Pakistan is helping Congress and wants Ahmed Patel to be CM. Former Army Chief Deepak Kapoor was also in the meeting, Modi did not even care that former Indian Army chief Deepak Kapur could not join in any conspiracy in coordination with Pakistan. Deepak Kapoor had said that there was no talk about Gujarat elections in that meeting. Well, the Prime Minister had apologized in the Rajya Sabha for this lie.
Takshashila is in Bihar. This was a misunderstanding. Vajpayee was the first Indian to ride in the metro. This also proved to be a wrong fact. Modi said at a Karnataka rally that he started a service of direct sending money to accounts while it had started in 2013 In the election campaign of UP, Modi said that electricity used to come in Ramadan, it should have come in Diwali too. Later the facts revealed this was wrong. A rail accident happened in Kanpur, so it was linked to ISI which was rejected by UP police chief. His report has come, search for yourself. You will find many such examples from Alt News to all media reports. Even in the fifteen August speeches, the anomalies of facts are being exposed.
This is the record of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is no surprise nor a failure of journalism to mock Satyagraha and go to jail in support of Bangladesh's independence. Earlier also, the same journalism has caught their lies and misunderstandings on which there was no answer and those works were also sidelined in the cage of opposition to Modi. This cleverness should also be understood. There is no need to tell what has been done to history under the political leadership of Prime Minister and how Nehru's history has been stained. What has happened to journalism in Modi's rule? This can't be ignored before they ask for exemption in the name of journalism.
It is true that there was an atmosphere in the country at that time regarding the construction of Bangladesh. Giving the strategy and politics of that time as a whole is not possible here and not all the information. Jansangh had supported the movement to give recognition to Bangladesh. Even the union. Sheshadrichari has written in The Wire and the Wire has printed it. Sheshadri Chari has written that the formation of Bangladesh was the victory of the thinking of united India of the Sangh. Satyagraha is not mentioned in this article also. Maybe the author missed it or he didn't think it was important. Magar Chari has written that at that time the Sangh and the Jansangha had done many big demonstrations and marches. It is possible that there is no need to mention about Satyagraha separately. If he knew about the current Prime Minister going to jail, he would have definitely mentioned the coincidence of Modi going to jail with the role of Vajpayee.
At that time, the socialist party leaders were also opposing America. The performances of both may be similar to each other. Three books are mentioned in the context of this statement of the Prime Minister. A book is on emergency. Written by them only. Whom the BJP supporters started quoting. The readers immediately denied that there is not a line on Satyagraha.
Again senior journalist of Gujarat Deepal Trivedi tweeted that andy marino is Modi's official biography. There is not a line in his biography on Satyagraha. Deepal has said about the first two books. I haven't read both books. Someone has shared a screen shot of a page of this book in which the police have to catch and release it but Satyagraha's name is not there. Anyway, if the police catch and release someone, it cannot be Satyagraha. Only protesting is not Satyagraha.
The third book is of Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay. This book came before the biography of Andy Marino. This is also a biography. In this book, Modi has talked about Satyagraha and going to jail. They are the ones who claim. In the paragraph of the event, Modi says leaders of several parties went to protest in front of the US embassy. George Fernandez was also there. No one has yet presented evidence of its truth, must have been demonstrated. Demonstration in front of embassy may lead to arrest. Even if you support Indian Government. Now if Modi has gone to jail or not, someone is making fun of this, then someone is putting RTI in Tihar jail.
It is also strange that Modi does not talk about Satyagraha in official biography. But the other do in the book. A fourth book is of Lens Price. I have not read this. So can't say what's in her. Neither any journalist who reads this book has gone through my eyes. Tell me if you have seen it. A video statement of 2015 is going on social media in which Modi is talking about this Satyagraha.
Journalist Shesh Narayan Singh has written that on Vajpayee's call, Jansangh had done Satyagraha for Bangladesh. Where his base was strong, there was a protest. His known people also went to Delhi from UP. Participating in the exhibition.
A video of Associate Press is going viral in which people with yellow flag are demonstrating in Delhi. Perhaps this was the flag of Jansangha. Getting pushed by the police.
Apparently, in the midst of so many contradictions, it is necessary to make fun and question. Which statement of the Prime Minister is false and which is truth, we need to be alert about it. Before and after the mockery. Because Narendra Modi is an expert in both the games to leave by telling lies and saying something that people think is a lie.
 
Windjammer said:
But he became a PM for butchering Muslims in Gujrat.
It only happens in India. :lol:
Click to expand...
he went too far in narcissus thoughts . even indians are joking now read comments .


 
In 1971 - Modi went to jail for Bangladeshis
In 2021 - Modi calls Bangladeshis as parasites.
 
Modi Is Right: Jan Sangh Did Organise Satyagraha For Bangladesh Liberation And Party Leaders Were Arrested For It
byPrakhar Gupta-Mar 27, 2021 12:05 PM
Modi Is Right: Jan Sangh Did Organise Satyagraha For Bangladesh Liberation And Party Leaders Were Arrested For It
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Illustration: Swarajya Magazine)
Snapshot
  • In his speech at the closing ceremony of the celebrations marking Bangladesh’s 50th Independence Day, the Prime Minister had rightly acknowledged the critical role of Indira Gandhi in the liberation of Bangladesh.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Bangladesh to take part in the country’s celebrations marking its 50th Independence Day, recalled that he had participated in a satyagraha for the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

Delivering a speech in Dacca, Modi said the satyagraha for Bangladesh was one of his first protests and revealed that he had been arrested for it.

This triggered a loud protest by the Congress ecosystem, which not only claimed that Modi had taken away credit from the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for the liberation of Bangladesh but also “lied” about participating in a satyagraha for the liberation and recognition of Bangladesh in 1971.

Many Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, attacked the Prime Minister claiming he had not mentioned Indira Gandhi in his speech, while the party’s keyboard warriors started trending #LieLikeModi on Twitter.

“The claim that ANYONE did satyagraha for the freedom of Bangladesh and were arrested is too ridiculous to require refutation,” said Srinath Raghavan, a historian, who is also a professor at the Ashoka University.
Both these claims are wrong.

In his speech at the closing ceremony of the celebrations marking Bangladesh’s 50th Independence Day, the Prime Minister had rightly acknowledged the critical role of Indira Gandhi in the liberation of Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh's freedom fight got support from...every political party and every section in India. Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's efforts and her pivotal contribution in freedom of Bangladesh is publicly known,” he said.

Modi’s claim on satyagraha for Bangladesh, which Raghavan said was “too ridiculous to require refutation”, also appears to be true.

In 1971, the Jan Sangh had organised multiple events, including a satyagraha, to call for the liberation and recognition of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has recognised the role played by the Jan Sangh. The country has awarded former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his active role in supporting the Liberation War, and the citation for the award, available here, also mentions the “Gana Satyagraha” organised by the Jan Sangh in August 1971.
“To press the demand for the Indian government’s expedited support to Bangladesh’s Liberation War, Jan Sangh held a Gana Satyagraha during 1-11 August and their volunteers organised a huge rally in front of the Indian Parliament on 12 August 1971. Shri Vajpayee took a firm stand at the national and international level for the cause of Bangladesh,” the citation reads.

A large number of Jan Sangh leaders and volunteers were arrested during the satyagraha, as is evidenced by news reports and videos of the time, which have been already shared on social media by multiple users.

Lending credence to this, the short biography of Jan Sangh leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Thakur Baldev Singh on the official Lok Sabha website records that he was arrested for participating in one such protest demanding the “liberation and recognition of Bangladesh” in 1971.

India’s official history of the 1971 war says that Jan Sangh, among other political parties at the time, had passed resolutions urging the Government of India to immediately accord recognition to Bangladesh.
The Jan Sangh, according to the official history of the 1971 war, staged a demonstration in Delhi on 24 May demanding the recognition of Bangladesh. Thousands of its volunteers, and some MPs and Members of Legislative Assemblies, were arrested during the agitation for Bangladesh, it adds.

“The demand, however, was rejected by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi..,” the official history of the 1971 war reads.

Many Jan Sangh leaders, including Rajya Sabha member Sunder Singh Bhandari, demanded that the Government of India not only recognise the Bangladesh government but also immediately extend “moral, material and military” support to freedom fighters, the official war history says.

The Congress’ claim that Modi “made up” a story about being arrested for demanding support for Bangladesh’s Liberation war is also wrong.

Modi’s claim that he was arrested during the satyagraha for Bangladesh is not new, and hence, could not have been made up for this event.

Prime Minister Modi had made a reference to this in 2015 as well.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya has said that the Prime Minister talks about going to Tihar Jail during the Bangladesh satyagraha in a book he authored in 1978.

Journalist Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay had also recorded this fact in a piece in 2015.

“Modi’s first known political activity as an adult was in 1971 when he joined a Jana Sangh satyagraha in Delhi led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee to enlist for the battlefield. But the government disallowed open support to Mukti Bahini and Modi was put in Tihar Jail for a short period,” Mukhopadhyay wrote.
 
#lielikeModi
 
PROOF 1 : Narendra MOdi mentions his participation in Bharatiya Jana Sangh rally of 25 May 1971 in support of recognizing Bangladesh and subsequently going to jail in a book be wrote in 1978.




PROOF 2 : Official Govt of Bangladesh in this citation acknowledged the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee as president of Jana Sangh in supporting Liberation War.




PROOF 3 : VIDEO of Protest by Jan Sangh in support of Bangladesh during Liberation War

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1375516292644409345


PROOF 4: Old News Paper Record of Jan Sang protest and Protesters like Modi going to Jail.


 
Modi lies.....Sanghis rush to defend those lies

Rinse & Repeat
 
