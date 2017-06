Chinese President Xi Jinping today told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he watched Aamir Khan- starrer sports drama Bollywood film Dangal

and liked it

.

Dangal, which was released in China on May 5, has broken several records in the Chinese movie industry and raked up over Rs 1,100 crore. It became only the 33rd film in China to cross a whopping collection of one billion yuan (USD 147 million).

It continues to play in over 7,000 screens across China. Xi said Dangal is doing well in China and he himself watched it, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar said after the talks between the two leaders on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, where India and Pakistan today became full members of the grouping. Dangal has also become the first top-grossing non- Hollywood film in China.