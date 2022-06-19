I was the PM, they not presented me any inquiry report which DGISPR talked about : Imran khan

Crimson Blue said: We need to move on from the letter issue.



Any discussion on the letter is now being used by Shahbaz/Zardari regime to distract people from real economic & fiscal issue facing the country & new foreign policy to appease India. Click to expand...

N.Siddiqui said: Neutrals are cut to size, and put in place...the actual place which they deserve.



Enough of pandering and 'holier than thou' the sacred cow vibes and narrative. Click to expand...

Actually it is the government security office etc etc that needs to advise accordingly. Let’s assume they do or have done, but then PMs/government decisions are not defined by any advisory. They may choose to discredit it or follow it.When/if you talk about Pakistani people, well do they even posses such level of thinking much less talk about critical thinking. Pakistani people are fed what Msm feeds them, we are spoon fed, obese , incapable of thinking straight, indecisive and lack decision making tactics in ambiguous situations. Thats a heavy allegation but id stick to it after witnessing all thats happened. Sure we are not told the truth but if you just pause, step back and take a view of the larger picture you can see where this all seems to be going and thats enough for you to know where every party stands. I don’t claim to be expert in anything but it always helps to take a step back and just observe and think.If you ask me,” iss ganga main sub nagaey hain.” Sub key sub mani sub ke sub... gher mai doodh deney walay sey le ker wo party jo apney hakomat ko ro rakhey hain aur wo jo apni hakomat ka maza le rahey hain aur wo be jo dafatr main beht ker hifazat ka dawa ker rahey hain. Han beech main saf log hain per kya faida jab wo be majoori ka haraj keh ker majoor bethey hain. Aur wo be jo ye sub drama dekh rakhey hain. Ager esa he hai to masla to kuch aur he hai phir.Neutrals cut to size? How’s that? Are you talking about the down sizing and that dry day news that was floated a few days back?