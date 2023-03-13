What's new

'I was screaming': Malaysia and Vietnam celebrate Oscars triumphs

Viet

Viet

Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan hold up their Oscars
Oscars 2023




Film fans in south-east Asia hail Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan
Haylena Krishnamoorthy, Lam Nguyen in Ho Chi Minh City and Rebecca Ratcliffe in Bangkok
Mon 13 Mar 2023 06.51 EDT

Cinema fans across south-east Asia have celebrated groundbreaking Oscar wins for the Malaysian film star Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, who was born in Vietnam.

Yeoh, the first person of south-east Asian descent to win the best actress award, for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, described her victory on Sunday night as “history in the making”.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams do come true,” she said.

Film fans in south-east Asia hail Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan
