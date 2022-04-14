I was right about Justice Faiz Issa: Imran Khan was wrong

Chakar The Great
Apr 25, 2018
Almost 2 years ago when Imran Khan government went to court against Justice Issa, I condemned it. Most PTI fanboys attacked me.
Today Imran Khan accepts that he was misguided about Justice Issa. The problem with Imran Khan is he never accepts his mistakes, he thinks he knows everything. I ll always stand with Imran Khan but he is not larger than life. He should correct his mistakes and needs to be humble if he wants to lead Pakistan. When DG ISPR says US wasn't involved in a conspiracy in removing IK I believe him. Imran Khan should go into elections with is government's three years performance record rather than building a fake anti US narrative. This fake "anti-US" narrative has been used by Religious parties for years.
ISLAMABAD:
Former premier Imran Khan has admitted that the filing of a presidential reference for the removal of Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa was a mistake.
The former prime minister conceded his “mistake” during a meeting with the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) members on Tuesday.
The purpose of the meeting was to activate the party’s legal wing in the present scenario wherein the PTI’s social media activists were being harassed by the law enforcement agencies.
Several participants of the meeting have confirmed to The Express Tribune that the ex-PM admitted that the filing of a presidential reference against Justice Isa was a mistake as the then relevant officials had misguided his government about the facts of the case.
Imran was not interested in pursuing the reference against the SC judge for the last couple of years. It has been learnt that former attorney general for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan had convinced him that Justice Isa was an honest judge and he was misled in this case.
