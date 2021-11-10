What's new

I was near UFO only for five minutes, but when I looked at my watch 30 minutes went by, I only used five minutes’ worth of fuel. How is that possible?

truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
1,807
-4
1,951
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The proposed new UAP office would have to report on health-related effects for individuals who have experienced UAPs. What kind of thing might happen if you were near one?


A lot. Let me give you a notional... I’ve got to be careful, I can’t speak too specifically, but one might imagine that you get a report from a pilot who says, “Lue, it’s really weird. I was flying and I got close to this thing and I came back home and it was like I got a sunburn. I was red for four days.” Well, that’s a sign of radiation. That’s not a sunburn; it’s a radiation burn. Then [a pilot] might say, if [they] had got a little closer, “Lue, I’m at the hospital. I’ve got symptoms that are indicative of microwave damage, meaning internal injuries, and even in my brain there’s some morphology there.” And then you might get somebody who gets really close and says, “You know, Lue, it’s really bizarre. It felt like I was there for only five minutes, but when I looked at my watch 30 minutes went by, but I only used five minutes’ worth of fuel. How is that possible?” Well, there’s a reason for that, we believe, and it probably has to do with warping of space time. And the closer you get to one of these vehicles, the more you may begin to experience space time relative to the vehicle and the environment.

@SQ8 @PanzerKiel @Blacklight @Ark_Angel @Rashid Mahmood @airomerix @Hodor @Raider 21 @dbc @gambit @Dazzler @Signalian @KAL-EL @RescueRanger @Tps43 @jaibi @Irfan Baloch

www.gq-magazine.co.uk

This man ran the Pentagon's secretive UFO programme for a decade. We had some questions

Early last year, the US government officially acknowledged videos of “unidentified aerial phenomena” filmed by its Navy pilots. Was it evidence of extraterrestrials? Here, Luis Elizondo, the former Pentagon intelligence officer in charge of investigating these incidents, reveals (almost) all he...
www.gq-magazine.co.uk www.gq-magazine.co.uk
 
arjunk

arjunk

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
2,065
1
4,305
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
God knows what super weapon these crackheads are testing nowadays. They made the F-22 in the 90s and it's still decades ahead of anything the rest of the world can put up (including the F-35), maybe bar the J-20 which is still considered inferior by most.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,548
5
12,408
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
arjunk said:
God knows what super weapon these crackheads are testing nowadays. They made the F-22 in the 90s and it's still decades ahead of anything the rest of the world can put up (including the F-35), maybe bar the J-20 which is still considered inferior by most.
Click to expand...
"Sootro ki maany to" (As per sources), they were experimenting teleportation (some say invisibility) back in 1943. :P

en.m.wikipedia.org

Philadelphia Experiment - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom