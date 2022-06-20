What's new

I Was Detained on the American Border (Terrifying Experience)

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
I had a similar experience at Heathrow, almost got arrested when I gave them a piece of my mind. I couldn't understand why when 1 in 3 US citizen adults have criminal records as to why I was stopped for a "random" secondary screening just before boarding the plane and most Americans and British white folks were allowed to board unhindered. I hope my relatives at Karachi airport and Islamabad airport will give these white folks a tough time too. . I was like what the fu(k too. First time it has happened to me. I do a lot of flying and have never been stopped before.
 

