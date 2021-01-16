I want to join Pakistan Army and i need to ask about a problem regarding this.

Tayyab957 said: Hello.

I wanted to ask one question. I want to join Pakistan Army. I am in matric as of today. I will give my SSC-II exams next week. So i will be in college in some months. I want to join Pakistan Army after FSC. And the problem is... I had some issues with me and i was over masturbating. Long thing short i was addicted. But its been month i have over come that. I want to ask that if i start proper gym and eat healthy will i be selected in army. I still have 2 years so...Or there is any problem regarding that?. Can i clear medical and everything? This is not a joke question so don't give joke replies. And also tell anything regarding this and Pakistan army. what should i do from now to make myself ready by then and all.. Thank you.

PS: I was involved in it for a year and a month.

Young man, at your age some people are mastarbating multiple times a day. Here are a few tips to help.1. Don't watch p0rn and avoid pictures/videos of attractive women/dance videos etc. It gets a young man going and then you end up doing what you do.2. Namaz will help. There is great wisdom in what Allah has proscribed for us, beyond what we can understand. Salat even just as a regular event embeds discipline in us, keeping to a schedule, focusing on something. When you start praying your namaz regularly, you will build self discpline - which in turn will help control your urges, not because of divine intervention, but rather because you are training yourself to control yourself.Another benefit will be in order to pray you have to be paak, so you cannot be mastarbating several times a day, as you'll have to do ghusl several times a day in order to pray. You won't have the time for that.Also try to pray as many prayers as you can in the masjid. This is incovenient, but it also again focuses you, it gives you a chance for daily walks, and builds up a routine. Whilst you are there you may come across classes or short talks or something, which again will focus your mind, meaning you have other things to do, rather than play with yourself.3. Start running. If you want to past the army medical you need to be physically fit. Start running long distances, try running uphill if you can (or upstairs) and mix it with sprinting short distances too (50-100m). One day focus on long distance, another day focus on sprinting, another day focus on incline training (running uphill).4. Start exercise. How many push ups can you do? How many sit ups can you do? How many pull ups can you do? How many lunges or squats can you do? These are very basic exercises that you don't need a gym for. Do these at home, then increase the numbers every week.Trust me, between the exercise and the discipline and barakah of namaz, you won't be playing with mini-me all the time.