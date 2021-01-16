I want to join Pakistan Army and i need to ask about a problem regarding this.

DeathRuler150
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Feb 26, 2019
- 36
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Hello.
I wanted to ask one question. I want to join Pakistan Army. I am in matric as of today. I will give my SSC-II exams next week. So i will be in college in some months. I want to join Pakistan Army after FSC. And the problem is... I had some issues with me and i was over masturbating. Long thing short i was addicted. But its been month i have over come that. I want to ask that if i start proper gym and eat healthy will i be selected in army. I still have 2 years so...Or there is any problem regarding that?. Can i clear medical and everything? This is not a joke question so don't give joke replies. And also tell anything regarding this and Pakistan army. what should i do from now to make myself ready by then and all.. Thank you.
PS: I was involved in it for a year and a month.
I wanted to ask one question. I want to join Pakistan Army. I am in matric as of today. I will give my SSC-II exams next week. So i will be in college in some months. I want to join Pakistan Army after FSC. And the problem is... I had some issues with me and i was over masturbating. Long thing short i was addicted. But its been month i have over come that. I want to ask that if i start proper gym and eat healthy will i be selected in army. I still have 2 years so...Or there is any problem regarding that?. Can i clear medical and everything? This is not a joke question so don't give joke replies. And also tell anything regarding this and Pakistan army. what should i do from now to make myself ready by then and all.. Thank you.
PS: I was involved in it for a year and a month.
Last edited: