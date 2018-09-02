i want to join paf ,but my height issue

can i join paf
aoa. i want to apply for [GD]P pilot in paf but in the eligibility criteria they said your height should be 5'4 but i am very worried about my height because my height is 5'6.Please tell me if i can be selected with 168 cm [5'6] height.also tell me the maximum height for fighter pilot.
