What's new

i want to join paf ,but my height issue

K

khoula

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 2, 2018
1
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
can i join paf
aoa. i want to apply for [GD]P pilot in paf but in the eligibility criteria they said your height should be 5'4 but i am very worried about my height because my height is 5'6.Please tell me if i can be selected with 168 cm [5'6] height.also tell me the maximum height for fighter pilot.
 
mwaraitch

mwaraitch

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 23, 2010
91
0
43
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Though an old post, just for record purpose:
Height criterion for male and female candidates of GD (P) branch is 5 feet 4 inch (163cm) whereas for ground branches it is 5 feet 4 inch for male and 4 feet 10 inch for female. Upto 17 years 4cm and upto 19 years 2.5 cm waiver in lower limit is granted. Beyond 19 years of age, no relaxation in lower height limit. The upper height limit is 188cm. A waiver of 2.5cm is granted in upper height limit. A waiver of 2.5cm is granted in upper height limit.
Source: http://www.joinpaf.gov.pk/faqoff.html
 
A

Areeba nayab

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 7, 2022
1
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
mwaraitch said:
Though an old post, just for record purpose:
Height criterion for male and female candidates of GD (P) branch is 5 feet 4 inch (163cm) whereas for ground branches it is 5 feet 4 inch for male and 4 feet 10 inch for female. Upto 17 years 4cm and upto 19 years 2.5 cm waiver in lower limit is granted. Beyond 19 years of age, no relaxation in lower height limit. The upper height limit is 188cm. A waiver of 2.5cm is granted in upper height limit. A waiver of 2.5cm is granted in upper height limit.
Source: http://www.joinpaf.gov.pk/faqoff.
Click to expand...
My age is 21 and height is 162cm.
If I do overall good, then would they give relaxation of 1cm.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

H
Age issue for pma long course
Replies
9
Views
1K
DeltaFoxtrot
D
Viet
‘I didn’t miss my job, I missed my lunch’: The woman who quit her job to cook Vietnamese pho for a living
Replies
0
Views
297
Viet
Viet
ghazi52
Biden Wanted to Leave Afghanistan. He Knew the Risks.
Replies
1
Views
219
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
'I can see the greatness': Jackie Chan wants to join China's Communist Party
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Place Of Space
Place Of Space
Windjammer
PAF speeds up fighter force modernisation with JF-17 Block III- Gulf News
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
205
Views
18K
rgfegasrg
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom