I want to apologize to Signalian sb. for that thread I created

Imran Khan said: کہنے والے تو یہ بھی کہہ سکتے ہیں کہ آپ نے جان بوجھ کر یہ تھریڈ شروع کی تاکہ ہم لوگ مزید روشنی ڈال سکیں سگنالین بھائی پر یہاں



Jango said: You just gave the Vigo guys positive reinforcement!



But on a serious note, good to see this.



Me kisi ki zaban-bandi to nhi kar skta. Baki, readers should be considerate. I wanted to apologize so I made the thread.No seriously, There was no vigo involved. He's a senior member and while I think we reserve the right to counter his argument, I see some member take it too far, esp with name calling. I feel like I inadvertently added to that with that thread and now I'd feel bad engaging with him in the future if I didn't apologize for that thread.