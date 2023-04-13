What's new

I want to apologize to Signalian sb. for that thread I created

I created this thread the other day.

It was late and no activity on the forum and I was bored. I saw you posting one thread after the other and thought to have some fun but some members took things too far. In hindsight, I shouldn't have named you directly but I wasn't expecting people would be indecent. I only tagged the people I knew would be civil and respectful whilst having fun. I think I bear the responsibility. I got busy with some work that time and couldn't participate and clear the air and the thread got locked.

So, I kept thinking all this time if I should make a new one. I am tagging the same people I tagged then and a couple respected members so the air is cleared.

So, I want to apologize, sir

We differ on almost everything but I try not to do personal attacks when debating with others. This was an indirect infraction. I never meant it but I apologize. Thank you

@Signalian
@Areesh @Maula Jatt @Valar. @Olympus81 @Imran Khan @Jango @RescueRanger


P.S. To concerned members, not cause for worrying. The guys who came in the Vigo were all nice after I told them I too served as a Faujeet back in the day. (sorry couldn't resist. :D Don't want this to be a sad thread)

I think we (myself included) get too carried away due to the anonymity of the internet. A bit of fun is good but we can disagree while being civil. It doesn't make a difference if you call the other person a name or not. I agree that public figures such as IK, PDM leaders, Bajwa etc can be targeted but we should try not to make things personal bw ourselves. We are the people who have to interact with each other on a daily basis. On this forum and out in the real world. And while this toxic behavior may not be harmful to us directly due to the anonymity but it only adds to the bitterness and polarization in our daily lives. I despise everything @muhammadhafeezmalik stands for and vice versa but I think we shouldn't take it to where we are not be able to face each other and sit and have a cuppa tea if we ever met.
 
why ?

@Signalian this for you bhai

FtnzJX0X0AYNUvb
 
villageidiot said:
I feel like the thread got out of hand and some members took it too far. I would humbly request that you troll @Signalian sb in some other thread, if absolutely necessary, not this one please. It defeats the purpose.
Click to expand...
آپ نے وہ تھریڈ بنائی وہ آپکی ایک غلطی تھی

آپ نے یہ تھریڈ بنائی یہ آپکی مہا غلطی ہے ۔ اب اس مین جو کچھ ہو گا وہ ویڈیو گیم کی اگلی سٹیج کی طرح ہو گا :rofl:
 
Imran Khan said:
آپ نے وہ تھریڈ بنائی وہ آپکی ایک غلطی تھی

آپ نے یہ تھریڈ بنائی یہ آپکی مہا غلطی ہے ۔ اب اس مین جو کچھ ہو گا وہ ویڈیو گیم کی اگلی سٹیج کی طرح ہو گا :rofl:
Click to expand...
Probably shouldn't have tagged you. :lol:
But seriously, sir. Is thread pe rehne dn.
 
villageidiot said:
Probably shouldn't have tagged you. :lol:
But seriously, sir. Is thread pe rehne dn.
Click to expand...
کہنے والے تو یہ بھی کہہ سکتے ہیں کہ آپ نے جان بوجھ کر یہ تھریڈ شروع کی تاکہ ہم لوگ مزید روشنی ڈال سکیں سگنالین بھائی پر یہاں

akshay-kumar-vimal.png
 
You just gave the Vigo guys positive reinforcement!

But on a serious note, good to see this.

We all have different opinions on things, but no need to get personal.
 
Imran Khan said:
کہنے والے تو یہ بھی کہہ سکتے ہیں کہ آپ نے جان بوجھ کر یہ تھریڈ شروع کی تاکہ ہم لوگ مزید روشنی ڈال سکیں سگنالین بھائی پر یہاں

akshay-kumar-vimal.png
Click to expand...
Me kisi ki zaban-bandi to nhi kar skta. Baki, readers should be considerate. I wanted to apologize so I made the thread.

Jango said:
You just gave the Vigo guys positive reinforcement!

But on a serious note, good to see this.

We all have different opinions on things, but no need to get personal.
Click to expand...
No seriously, There was no vigo involved. He's a senior member and while I think we reserve the right to counter his argument, I see some member take it too far, esp with name calling. I feel like I inadvertently added to that with that thread and now I'd feel bad engaging with him in the future if I didn't apologize for that thread.
 
villageidiot said:
Me kisi ki zaban-bandi to nhi kar skta. Baki, readers should be considerate. I wanted to apologize so I made the thread.
Click to expand...
آپ نے کبھی پوسٹ ماڈرن ازم پڑھا ہے ؟ پوسٹ ماڈرن ازم کی اساس ڈی کنسٹرکشن تھیوری ہے

سادہ لفظوں میں کہا جائے تو تحریر کا متن پڑھ کر قاری خودے سے فیصلہ کرے گا کہ صاحب تحریر کیا کہنا چاہتا ہے یعینی حقیقت وہی ہو گی جو قاری کا فیصلہ ہو گا نا کہ لکھنے والے کا

ہم فیصلہ کریں گے کہ آپکی تحریر کا مفہوم کیا ہے

اور یہاں ہم نے فیصلہ کیا کہ ابھی گنجائش باقی ہے
 
Imran Khan said:
آپ نے کبھی پوسٹ ماڈرن ازم پڑھا ہے ؟ پوسٹ ماڈرن ازم کی اساس ڈی کنسٹرکشن تھیوری ہے

سادہ لفظوں میں کہا جائے تو تحریر کا متن پڑھ کر قاری خودے سے فیصلہ کرے گا کہ صاحب تحریر کیا کہنا چاہتا ہے یعینی حقیقت وہی ہو گی جو قاری کا فیصلہ ہو گا نا کہ لکھنے والے کا

ہم فیصلہ کریں گے کہ آپکی تحریر کا مفہوم کیا ہے

اور یہاں ہم نے فیصلہ کیا کہ ابھی گنجائش باقی ہے
Click to expand...
Okay, sir jee. I give up. Ab aap trolling ko justify karne ke liye philosophy bich me le aaen hn.

Imran Khan said:
آپ نے کبھی پوسٹ ماڈرن ازم پڑھا ہے ؟ پوسٹ ماڈرن ازم کی اساس ڈی کنسٹرکشن تھیوری ہے

سادہ لفظوں میں کہا جائے تو تحریر کا متن پڑھ کر قاری خودے سے فیصلہ کرے گا کہ صاحب تحریر کیا کہنا چاہتا ہے یعینی حقیقت وہی ہو گی جو قاری کا فیصلہ ہو گا نا کہ لکھنے والے کا

ہم فیصلہ کریں گے کہ آپکی تحریر کا مفہوم کیا ہے

اور یہاں ہم نے فیصلہ کیا کہ ابھی گنجائش باقی ہے
Click to expand...
I just googled that and this is what I found. Doesn't say much.

postmodernism-explained.png
 
Last edited:
I’m just kidding brother. Couldn’t help myself
 

villageidiot said:
Okay, sir jee. I give up. Ab aap trolling ko justify karne ke liye philosophy bich me le aaen hn.


I just googled that and this is what I found. Doesn't say much.

postmodernism-explained.png
Click to expand...
جو چیز سمجھ نہیں آتی اس کے ساتھ یہی کیا جاتا ہے سر ۔
یہ لیں استاد محترم احمد جاوید صاحب کا ایک مضمون اسکو سمجھنے کے لیے

ibcurdu.com

ما بعد جدیدیت: کیا انارکی ہے؟

مابعد جدیدیت کا فکری رجحان ایک سلبی رویے کا پروردہ ہے۔ اس رویے کا مرکزِ تحریک موجود سے اعراض اور مطلوب کو حتمیت کے ساتھ متعین کرنے سےگریز ہے۔ مابعد جدیدیت کے اساطین میں نٹشے، ہائیڈیگر اور سارتر ہیں، ا
ibcurdu.com ibcurdu.com
 
