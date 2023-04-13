I want to apologize to Signalian sb. for that thread I created

villageidiot
I created this thread the other day.
It was late and no activity on the forum and I was bored. I saw you posting one thread after the other and thought to have some fun but some members took things too far. In hindsight, I shouldn't have named you directly but I wasn't expecting people would be indecent. I only tagged the people I knew would be civil and respectful whilst having fun. I think I bear the responsibility. I got busy with some work that time and couldn't participate and clear the air and the thread got locked.
So, I kept thinking all this time if I should make a new one. I am tagging the same people I tagged then and a couple respected members so the air is cleared.
So, I want to apologize, sir
We differ on almost everything but I try not to do personal attacks when debating with others. This was an indirect infraction. I never meant it but I apologize. Thank you
@Signalian
@Areesh @Maula Jatt @Valar. @Olympus81 @Imran Khan @Jango @RescueRanger
P.S. To concerned members, not cause for worrying. The guys who came in the Vigo were all nice after I told them I too served as a Faujeet back in the day. (sorry couldn't resist. Don't want this to be a sad thread)
I think we (myself included) get too carried away due to the anonymity of the internet. A bit of fun is good but we can disagree while being civil. It doesn't make a difference if you call the other person a name or not. I agree that public figures such as IK, PDM leaders, Bajwa etc can be targeted but we should try not to make things personal bw ourselves. We are the people who have to interact with each other on a daily basis. On this forum and out in the real world. And while this toxic behavior may not be harmful to us directly due to the anonymity but it only adds to the bitterness and polarization in our daily lives. I despise everything @muhammadhafeezmalik stands for and vice versa but I think we shouldn't take it to where we are not be able to face each other and sit and have a cuppa tea if we ever met.
