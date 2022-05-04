I vote Retiviy for Black Sea Fleet's new flagship

Tai Hai Chen
Oct 15, 2017
It has modern electronics and potent armament, including vertically launched anti ship / land attack missiles and vertically launched air defense missiles, plus modern sonar. It is far more potent than the previous flagship Moskva which was a 1980s ship.
@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal
