I vote Retiviy for Black Sea Fleet's new flagship

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
It has modern electronics and potent armament, including vertically launched anti ship / land attack missiles and vertically launched air defense missiles, plus modern sonar. It is far more potent than the previous flagship Moskva which was a 1980s ship.

en.wikipedia.org

Russian corvette Retiviy - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org




