I thought we were "Na-qaabil-e-taskhir"? Or did I miss something?

So CIA launched a regime change op, and we failed to protect our elected man at the helms, after accepting there was indeed an ongoing op.

What can be more shameful for a security apparatus, to accept an ongoing op in a security meeting and then sit and do nothing and in fact coordinate and facilitate the op?

Give the country to the thugs again to destroy all evidences against them and to once again loot and destroy our economy?



Our agencies failed to protect us.

And there is an ongoing drama about Twitter trends being propaganda, while me being a Digital Marketer knows exactly how organic they are, and how no so-called arrest is going to change it.





What did I miss in this whole drama?

Do we have the weakest people leading our forces and agencies right now, who decided to give away the country to thugs just because they couldn't stand a strong man in PM office who dares speak like a man and carry the guts to face the strongest of foes and tell them he won't bow unlike our commando generals who have previously hung a PM on American call, and later sold away the entire country to the Americans over a call after 9/11? Is a free man too much for their slave minds?



Is our army too used to the week slave minded folk in PM office, so they don't make them look like stupid when they talk strong and courageous?





And yeah, if this sounds like propaganda to someone, then they can keep living in their cave and that cave has given us nothing but misery and slavery throughout the decades, and I am sick of what they have been doing to my country.