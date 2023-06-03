I take back this opinion - Seems elecctions is the best way

What about trust? If people see this as manipulation, who will trust to invest into supporting this?
For many a technocratic government is martial law by another name.
Will foreign investors put their money into a Pakistan where political changes are being made, but not economic changes.
Will economic elite capture continue? It’s sounds like a Hail Mary pass, to avoid getting buy in from the citizenry. If people don’t feel they have buy in, and taxes increase to pay the major debts due, but the economy doesn’t improve, the public will be even more angry without a democratic means to legally address their frustration.
With economic and political buy in, domestically and overseas, remittances may go up, people may bring money back into local banks, and generally help grow the economy out of this mess. Otherwise, without options the nation may agree to things with foreign powers that may not be in the long term interest of the nation or internal social harmony.
disqualifying anyone with links to old parties will undermine a revival of a political system, because if it can be done once it could be done again. Many older politicians are lotas, with voter bases that they have been serving for decades. Delegitimization of these local politicians would undermine governance at the grassroots level. Without legal means of authority, they could maintain influence by other means, as seen in various examples around the world throughout history. Just look at the mess blanket debathification did to Iraq.
Any hint of an inauthentic democracy system will get low voter turn out and lack of engagement, politically and economically. Undermining the legitimacy of the government locally and internationally.