I take back this opinion - Seems elecctions is the best way

Battlion25 said:
Asim Munir should cease office for 5 years and make all political parties defunct these political parties should never rise again. He can either assume office or put someone else from the military in charge on interim basis until everything stabilizes.

Main while Pakistan's youth will begin creating new fresh political parties and when that 5 years time is reached elections will resume in Pakistan and this time under entirely new political parties with new faces.

But Asim Munir has to defunct PPP and PML and the remaining parties along PTI
A technocratic government for 5 years to make major reforms in to the governmental, justice, police, health, security systems is a must. Make a powerful independent EC, devolve the power, make more provinces on administrative purposes, bring reforms in to the electrol system, allow overseas voters, EVM, restrict expenses on election campains so its fair to all, give everyone a platform to give their views. Bring major reforms in to the corrupt outdated beuracrat system.

This will bring back the army izzat but unfortunetly reality is completely different
 
Battlion25 said:
Asim Munir is already in power and all he needs to do is defunct these aging parties. Pakistan belongs to the people and these people aren't in our benefit.

He needs to take office for 5 years and do alot of reforms in these 5 years. PPP, PML, PTI none of them shall ever be seen anywhere..

Pakistan belongs to today's youth and the next parties after Asim Munir's 5 years reform should be parties made out of Pakistan's youth entirely new faces.

Pakistan has no place for ridiculous boomers
If Asim Munir takes charge for 5 years, then Pakistan will most likely become Egypt. Where the military is in charge but allow political parties in a strictly control environment. Its a military run state.
 
Battlion25 said:
Asim Munir should cease office for 5 years and make all political parties defunct these political parties should never rise again. He can either assume office or put someone else from the military in charge on interim basis for 5 years until everything stabilizes.

Main while Pakistan's youth will begin creating new fresh political parties and when that 5 years time is reached elections will resume in Pakistan and this time under entirely new political parties with new faces. Any youth party who has any sort of links or ties to the former elements will be disqualified.

But Asim Munir has to defunct PPP and PML and the remaining parties along PTI.

Nobody wants PPP, PML and the remaining parties in Pakistan and by doing this Asim Munir will gain the trust of the people and support which is crucial. giving Pakistan to the youth who are the future of Pakistan.

Nawaz', Zardaris etc etc these people are old and spend including there families and this is just an end of an era and Asim Munir has to realize this.. No need to do clean sweep on only PTI but all of them cause the people are sick and tired of these dynasties.

What Pakistan needs is basically to begin on a new fresh chapter
what stops the turds in these parties from creating a new corrupt political party ?
 
PakAlp said:
A technocratic government for 5 years to make major reforms in to the governmental, justice, police, health, security systems is a must. Make a powerful independent EC, devolve the power, make more provinces on administrative purposes, bring reforms in to the electrol system, allow overseas voters, EVM, restrict expenses on election campains so its fair to all, give everyone a platform to give their views. Bring major reforms in to the corrupt outdated beuracrat system.

This will bring back the army izzat but unfortunetly reality is completely different
Sir, are you still considering that a possibility?

If the army was interested in the well-being of the country, they would have gone along with Khan. He had the charisma and the overseas investors' confidence and the vision to make it work. They would have ridden on the back of his popularity but they couldn't think beyond their little schemes and couldn't risk giving up an iota of their illicit, unconstitutional power.

And I think it was you who suggested this that they do this, in the first place.

Battlion25 said:
Yes but it has to be temporary but the key here is to defunct all political parties effectively.
You realize that's not how politics works? You can't switch off people's aspirations. You can only suppress them before they burst into violence. I agree that the threshold for taking it lying down is higher for Pakistanis that for most peoples, but I'd say don't do any more experiments on this poor country.
 
PakAlp said:
A technocratic government for 5 years to make major reforms in to the governmental, justice, police, health, security systems is a must. Make a powerful independent EC, devolve the power, make more provinces on administrative purposes, bring reforms in to the electrol system, allow overseas voters, EVM, restrict expenses on election campains so its fair to all, give everyone a platform to give their views. Bring major reforms in to the corrupt outdated beuracrat system.
That's what's needed. Drastic situation requires, equally drastic measures. Several times in the past the mess created by the politicians were sort of cleaned up by the military--who, in turn, also created their own mess. It is a vicious cycle but somewhere a middle ground exists based on lessons learned from the debacles of both the military and the politicians. BTW, people are absolutely naive to think there is clear divide between the military and the political class. They are all cut from the same cloth and co-opt each other.
 
The reputation of the Generals and Politicians is one and the same ie down to the dogs.

The Pakistanis have woken up to the failed experiment of martial law and hybrid regime for the past 75 years and the corruption that comes with it.

Solution is simple, but hard to implement. Everyone submits themselves to the constitution. Anyone violating the constitution to face the accountability axe and announce elections.

You keep doing aai baai shaai, and I bet you few years down the line you’d be facing the exact same fiasco.
 
Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai said:
Sir, are you still considering that a possibility?

If the army was interested in the well-being of the country, they would have gone along with Khan. He had the charisma and the overseas investors' confidence and the vision to make it work. They would have ridden on the back of his popularity but they couldn't think beyond their little schemes and couldn't risk giving up an iota of their illicit, unconstitutional power.
Well we all can hope something good comes out of crisis. Most likely we'll end up like Egypt. A controlled media and government.

And I think it was you who suggested this that they do this, in the first place.
I suggested what? That army should remove IK or about the technocrat government. I did suggest a technocratic government with experts should take over, bring in major reforms, upgrade the system etc. We certainly need it, I assumed IK would do it but he wasn't allowed. It will be disaster to stick to the current setup, we still live in the 1990s.
 
What about trust? If people see this as manipulation, who will trust to invest into supporting this?

For many a technocratic government is martial law by another name.

Will foreign investors put their money into a Pakistan where political changes are being made, but not economic changes.

Will economic elite capture continue? It’s sounds like a Hail Mary pass, to avoid getting buy in from the citizenry. If people don’t feel they have buy in, and taxes increase to pay the major debts due, but the economy doesn’t improve, the public will be even more angry without a democratic means to legally address their frustration.

With economic and political buy in, domestically and overseas, remittances may go up, people may bring money back into local banks, and generally help grow the economy out of this mess. Otherwise, without options the nation may agree to things with foreign powers that may not be in the long term interest of the nation or internal social harmony.

disqualifying anyone with links to old parties will undermine a revival of a political system, because if it can be done once it could be done again. Many older politicians are lotas, with voter bases that they have been serving for decades. Delegitimization of these local politicians would undermine governance at the grassroots level. Without legal means of authority, they could maintain influence by other means, as seen in various examples around the world throughout history. Just look at the mess blanket debathification did to Iraq.

Any hint of an inauthentic democracy system will get low voter turn out and lack of engagement, politically and economically. Undermining the legitimacy of the government locally and internationally.
 
PakAlp said:
Well we all can hope something good comes out of crisis. Most likely we'll end up like Egypt. A controlled media and government.
I doubt anything good comes out of it. Maybe our dictators go full throttle start behaving like actual dictators instead of uniformed politicians afraid to lose their political capital if they take necessary measures. That's about the best that can come out of it.

PakAlp said:
I suggested what? That army should remove IK or about the technocrat government. I did suggest a technocratic government with experts should take over, bring in major reforms, upgrade the system etc. We certainly need it, I assumed IK would do it but he wasn't allowed. It will be disaster to stick to the current setup, we still live in the 1990s.
I think you suggested a while back, that instead of undermining him, that military establishment should have rode IK's popularity to take the hard measures that are necessary to put Pakistan on track. If you don't recall, then perhaps it was suggested by someone else. But I whole heartedly agree with that suggestion. But, there FA pass dumbos don't have any vision. "Yes, sir" Can only take you so far. Once you are in the hot seat, you have to use your brain since there's no one higher up to report to.

Same with shehbaz sharif. The great and efficient administrator is clueless as PM now.

FuturePAF said:
What about trust? If people see this as manipulation, who will trust to invest into supporting this?
This point seems too hard for some to understand. IK didn't need to be as great an administrator as Shehbaz, people are willing to take the bitter pill if you have their trust.
 
Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai said:
I doubt anything good comes out of it. Maybe our dictators go full throttle start behaving like actual dictators instead of uniformed politicians afraid to lose their political capital if they take necessary measures. That's about the best that can come out of it.
Pakistan situation seems to be similar to Egypt. First let the youth be happy and protest and make noise, then give them hope and then suddenly give a big shock and setback, destroy their moral and dreams so they go back to their lives and let the big boys handle politics.

In Egypt the youth rose up against long rule of Hosni Mubarak, he would not step down until Barak Obama and rest of west leaders pressurised him to step down, once he stepped down the MB and Salafis overtook the revolution, then under the new electrol system both Salafis and MB won majority of the seats and took over the government for 1 year until the military toppled them. The youths were sidelined.

Now in Egypt junior Mubarak is in power and secular and liberal parties are dominating the parliament. The Egyptian youth who wanted a change have disappeared, the MB and Salafis who won majority have disappeared.

How is this even possible. Under one electrol system you win 300 seats and under another one you win 5. The youth who were protesting on the streets have disappeared whilst the big boys are back.

Pakistan is similar, all youth had enough of Nawaz and Zardari, then IK came with hope and new vision, all youth followed and cheered for him, he became PM and it was naya Pakistan, then he was toppled and the youths are in jail and being tortured, their hopes and dreams are finished. Remember the real message is for the millions who are watching.

It looks all engineered. I wonder what the youths felt when Bhutto was hanged or Pakistan was divided. Their hopes and dreams were shattered and probably left politics for the big boys.

Is it our turn to give up, take a backseat and let the big boys come back. Believe it or not we are at the end of the road.
 
Some people are still delusional retards. He and those before him have all the power they need, and every one faiked miserably. These idiots cannot run the economy, he can squeeze dollars out of his a**, something the FA pass morons never understood.
These mofos would instead use that power to amass wealth and stash it abroad. They purposefully brought corrupts in politics and bureaucracy to make it easier for them, so anyone who expects or hopes they will/can fix the country is a delusional dumb moron.
 

