I take back this opinion - Seems elecctions is the best way

Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai said: I doubt anything good comes out of it. Maybe our dictators go full throttle start behaving like actual dictators instead of uniformed politicians afraid to lose their political capital if they take necessary measures. That's about the best that can come out of it. Click to expand...

Pakistan situation seems to be similar to Egypt. First let the youth be happy and protest and make noise, then give them hope and then suddenly give a big shock and setback, destroy their moral and dreams so they go back to their lives and let the big boys handle politics.In Egypt the youth rose up against long rule of Hosni Mubarak, he would not step down until Barak Obama and rest of west leaders pressurised him to step down, once he stepped down the MB and Salafis overtook the revolution, then under the new electrol system both Salafis and MB won majority of the seats and took over the government for 1 year until the military toppled them. The youths were sidelined.Now in Egypt junior Mubarak is in power and secular and liberal parties are dominating the parliament. The Egyptian youth who wanted a change have disappeared, the MB and Salafis who won majority have disappeared.How is this even possible. Under one electrol system you win 300 seats and under another one you win 5. The youth who were protesting on the streets have disappeared whilst the big boys are back.Pakistan is similar, all youth had enough of Nawaz and Zardari, then IK came with hope and new vision, all youth followed and cheered for him, he became PM and it was naya Pakistan, then he was toppled and the youths are in jail and being tortured, their hopes and dreams are finished. Remember the real message is for the millions who are watching.It looks all engineered. I wonder what the youths felt when Bhutto was hanged or Pakistan was divided. Their hopes and dreams were shattered and probably left politics for the big boys.Is it our turn to give up, take a backseat and let the big boys come back. Believe it or not we are at the end of the road.