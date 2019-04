My father is a former VCAS and I say that in order to establish some semblance of credibility. He's not the boastful type and I remember talking to him after the aerial battle and he sent me a small document of an air force log that keeps track of all IAF jets lost and it had the hawker's crash, another su crash etc and the last two entries were MiG-21 Shot by JF-17, SU-30 shot by JF-17.

But I just couldn't let go so I've been following this discussion that has been going on. I still haven't discussed this with him but now I believe one and only part of the Indian narrative and that is the use of F-16's. I've seen pictures of WC Nouman and SQ Hassan and I see their pictures only with F-16's (if you try to focus on the insignia on his right shoulder when the AC is seen congratulating WC Nouman, it seems like an F-16 in it). I think the JF-17's carried out the air incursion and attack while F-16's waited on our side of the LOC and went bang bang!

