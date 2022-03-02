There has been so much discussion about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Geopolitical, Geostrategic, Geo-economics and so on, but as usual, the average citizen gets pushed into the background in all the furore about who’s right and who’s wrong.



The great powers play games far larger then we care to understand, we think one thing and a decade later new truths come forward, so time will decide the counterfactuals of each and every argument



If Putin had invaded just the Donbas region, I wouldn’t have batted an eyelid, they are all Russian, so non of my business, so it doesn’t concern me. But to launch a full invasion of Ukraine is rather extreme, a step that will result in massive sufferings of the people that could and should have been avoided.



SO, politics aside, let's please spend a moment to think about the average citizen, the families that will suffer.

Already there has been racist reporting by white/western reporters, but we shouldn't allow that to colour our judgements, and remember that we are all human.



SO, I stand with the people of Ukraine, and I do hope everyone wishes that they won't suffer too much, and recover from this situation very soon.