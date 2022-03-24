I Stand With Imran Khan - please Share!!

All patriots please keep sharing. Do not break the chain.An Open Letter To HonorableGeneral Qamar Jawaid Bajwa,The Chief of Army Staff,Pakistan.Dear Sir,Having no direct way to reach you, we are putting down the feelings of all patriotic Pakistanis here. Hope this reaches you and you understand what we Pakistanis, the true patriots want. Sir, we have suffered the biased and selfish attitude of the U.S, IMF, EU, FATF, India and Israel for decades. PM Imran Khan is our last hope. A true patriot and an honest leader. For the sake of a respectful and free life, plsdo not get soft with these western powers. We the patriots living in Pakistanand overseas stand with our PM. Yes! we all do not want US bases here, we don't want anymore dictations from the U.S. Yes! we are in favor of taking no more dictations from the U.S or EU. Yes! we want strengthened relations with our neighbors, which PM Imran Khan is making efforts towards.Sir, the country cannot afford any single politician from this old lot of corrupt criminals and scoundrels, who have had enough chances and they have always let down Pakistan. We are putting down the real feelings of the supporters of Khan Khan sb and all patriotic Pakistanis around the globe, who don't sell their votes for few rupees or a plate of biryani, we keep true feelings for our country like our leader. Once PM Imran Khan comes out of this western backed paid opposition created situation victoriously, In Shaa Allah, we want introduction of the Chinese model of government here so as to eliminate all traitors, the corrupts, and mafias. Let's leave a cleaner, progressive, corruption free, safe and peaceful Pakistanfor our children.A concerned citizen#ISTAND WITH BEST THE INTERESTS OF PAKISTANand IMRAN KHAN.