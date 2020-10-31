I stand by my stance, have never made irresponsible statements: Ayaz Sadiq

He will open his mouth again and openly lie again. He destroyed our image with just a single lie. I think he will talk about nuclear weapons. These traitors are targeting us on sensitive topics. I feel sorry for army. I feel bad as a citizen because army is not acting. They should act and silence him once for all. National security matters is now openly discussed in parliament. Why agencies are silent? These politicians will expose our secrets. What are we waiting for? Finish the job.