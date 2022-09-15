What's new

I seriously need a rishta .....

Ra's al Ghul

Ra's al Ghul

FULL MEMBER
Oct 7, 2016
269
0
318
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
since i have eaten my ego, i want to offer my rishta to any widowed, separated, divorced, annulled , girl or woman from Pakistan or abroad, who wants to get marry . i am willing to move abroad with her or if she lives in Pakistan i am ready to be ghar damad. i have no demand of jahez.

if she is 1/2 year older thn me than i have no issue. i am 36. slim or fat, doesnt matter. if she has some medical issues we can discuss that with both families. i am a one woman's man . i am not a rich person, so she must be RICH . thats all .

i hope PDF brothers take me seriously, and look for my rishta in thre friends, nieghbours circles. my NADRA record is clean. anyone can verify it after approaching me.

i hope brothers will help each other in these severe times.
i hope respectable mods understand this.

thanks.
 
V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
183
0
207
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ra's al Ghul said:
since i have eaten my ego, i want to offer my rishta to any widowed, separated, divorced, annulled , girl or woman from Pakistan or abroad, who wants to get marry . i am willing to move abroad with her or if she lives in Pakistan i am ready to be ghar damad. i have no demand of jahez.

if she is 1/2 year older thn me than i have no issue. i am 36. slim or fat, doesnt matter. if she has some medical issues we can discuss that with both families. i am a one woman's man . i am not a rich person, so she must be RICH . thats all .

i hope PDF brothers take me seriously, and look for my rishta in thre friends, nieghbours circles. my NADRA record is clean. anyone can verify it after approaching me.

i hope brothers will help each other in these severe times.
i hope respectable mods understand this.

thanks.
Click to expand...
Sir, I am obligated to tell you that this is a defence affairs forum.
 
Ra's al Ghul

Ra's al Ghul

FULL MEMBER
Oct 7, 2016
269
0
318
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
villageidiot said:
Sir, I am obligated to tell you that this is a defence affairs forum.
Click to expand...

no sir, i know this is defence forum. but i can find dozens of thread in PDF which has nothing to do with defence related issues.

if brothers dont help each other in need thn whos going to help ?

Maula Jatt said:
Nibba is this you?
Click to expand...

no bro, i am a Pakistani. my body built is twice what he has . Lol
 
[SSG]Q266

[SSG]Q266

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
237
0
337
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Ra's al Ghul said:
since i have eaten my ego, i want to offer my rishta to any widowed, separated, divorced, annulled , girl or woman from Pakistan or abroad, who wants to get marry . i am willing to move abroad with her or if she lives in Pakistan i am ready to be ghar damad. i have no demand of jahez.

if she is 1/2 year older thn me than i have no issue. i am 36. slim or fat, doesnt matter. if she has some medical issues we can discuss that with both families. i am a one woman's man . i am not a rich person, so she must be RICH . thats all .

i hope PDF brothers take me seriously, and look for my rishta in thre friends, nieghbours circles. my NADRA record is clean. anyone can verify it after approaching me.

i hope brothers will help each other in these severe times.
i hope respectable mods understand this.

thanks.
Click to expand...
Are you no longer gae
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
13,387
110
16,537
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ra's al Ghul said:
since i have eaten my ego, i want to offer my rishta to any widowed, separated, divorced, annulled , girl or woman from Pakistan or abroad, who wants to get marry . i am willing to move abroad with her or if she lives in Pakistan i am ready to be ghar damad. i have no demand of jahez.

if she is 1/2 year older thn me than i have no issue. i am 36. slim or fat, doesnt matter. if she has some medical issues we can discuss that with both families. i am a one woman's man . i am not a rich person, so she must be RICH . thats all .

i hope PDF brothers take me seriously, and look for my rishta in thre friends, nieghbours circles. my NADRA record is clean. anyone can verify it after approaching me.

i hope brothers will help each other in these severe times.
i hope respectable mods understand this.

thanks.
Click to expand...
Dear,

Why not create a profile on a wedding portal and see how it goes?

Pakistani Matrimony - The No. 1 Matrimony Site for Pakistanis - PakistaniMatrimony.com

PakistaniMatrimony - The No. 1 & most successful Pakistani Matrimony Site from CommunityMatrimony.com. Trusted by millions of Pakistani Brides & Grooms world over. Register FREE!
m.pakistanimatrimony.com m.pakistanimatrimony.com

You can mention that a well-settled woman suits you.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,800
45
25,101
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Ra's al Ghul said:
since i have eaten my ego, i want to offer my rishta to any widowed, separated, divorced, annulled , girl or woman from Pakistan or abroad, who wants to get marry . i am willing to move abroad with her or if she lives in Pakistan i am ready to be ghar damad. i have no demand of jahez.

if she is 1/2 year older thn me than i have no issue. i am 36. slim or fat, doesnt matter. if she has some medical issues we can discuss that with both families. i am a one woman's man . i am not a rich person, so she must be RICH . thats all .

i hope PDF brothers take me seriously, and look for my rishta in thre friends, nieghbours circles. my NADRA record is clean. anyone can verify it after approaching me.

i hope brothers will help each other in these severe times.
i hope respectable mods understand this.

thanks.
Click to expand...
Have you ever approached others for a rishta before?

Has anyone ever approached you for a rishta?

What is your economic status?

Do you own a house or do you rent?

Do you have a car or a bike?

Do you pray regularly?

Do you have any siblings? Are they married?

Are your parents alive?
 
Ra's al Ghul

Ra's al Ghul

FULL MEMBER
Oct 7, 2016
269
0
318
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
LeGenD said:
Dear,

Why not create a profile on a wedding portal and see how it goes?

Pakistani Matrimony - The No. 1 Matrimony Site for Pakistanis - PakistaniMatrimony.com

PakistaniMatrimony - The No. 1 & most successful Pakistani Matrimony Site from CommunityMatrimony.com. Trusted by millions of Pakistani Brides & Grooms world over. Register FREE!
m.pakistanimatrimony.com m.pakistanimatrimony.com

You can mention that a well-settled woman suits you.
Click to expand...
thanks sir, i have created my profile in few other wedding sites as well but had no luck.
, but i will definitely look into it.
thanks again.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Ra's al Ghul
coming out from the closet ...... i am ghey
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
132
Views
3K
maverick1977
maverick1977
ghazi52
In the MQM-PPP marriage, only the rishta aunty wins
Replies
3
Views
285
AZ1
AZ1
H
How Bajrang Dal turned an Eid biriyani meet into a harrowing experience for 2 women
Replies
1
Views
221
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
Signalian
How is it to be a Female Hindu Civil Servant in Pakistan
Replies
1
Views
419
magra
M
S
Trauma of Russian bahus in India
Replies
0
Views
300
SoulSpokesman
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom