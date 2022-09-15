I seriously need a rishta .....

since i have eaten my ego, i want to offer my rishta to any widowed, separated, divorced, annulled , girl or woman from Pakistan or abroad, who wants to get marry . i am willing to move abroad with her or if she lives in Pakistan i am ready to be ghar damad. i have no demand of jahez.



if she is 1/2 year older thn me than i have no issue. i am 36. slim or fat, doesnt matter. if she has some medical issues we can discuss that with both families. i am a one woman's man . i am not a rich person, so she must be RICH . thats all .



i hope PDF brothers take me seriously, and look for my rishta in thre friends, nieghbours circles. my NADRA record is clean. anyone can verify it after approaching me.



i hope brothers will help each other in these severe times.

i hope respectable mods understand this.



thanks.