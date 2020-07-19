What's new

I salute brother Ghazi52

PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

@ghazi52


I'd like to take this opportunity to salute and commend brother @ghazi52 for all the excellent work he does in promoting Pakistan and showing Pakistan in a positive light. You NEVER EVER troll or engage in ANY sort of meaningless conjectures whatsoever and you go above and beyond in doing an EXCELLENT job for both PDF and Pakistan.


:pakistan:

:cheers:
 
Verve

Verve

PAKISTANFOREVER said:
@ghazi52


I'd like to salute and commend brother @ghazi52 for all the excellent work he does in promoting Pakistan and showing Pakistan in a positive light. You NEVER EVER troll or engage in ANY sort of meaningless conjectures whatsoever and you go above and beyond in doing an EXCELLENT job for both PDF and Pakistan.


:pakistan:

:cheers:
Ditto! He's simply relentless and awesome!
 
Dr. Abdul Basit

Dr. Abdul Basit

PAKISTANFOREVER said:
@ghazi52


I'd like to take this opportunity to salute and commend brother @ghazi52 for all the excellent work he does in promoting Pakistan and showing Pakistan in a positive light. You NEVER EVER troll or engage in ANY sort of meaningless conjectures whatsoever and you go above and beyond in doing an EXCELLENT job for both PDF and Pakistan.


:pakistan:

:cheers:
nly a fool won't agree
 
M

mudas777

He is absolutely a gem as a person and very professional in promoting Pakistani landscape. When Pakistani politicians say they care for Pakistan welfare they should spend a month with this young man to appreciate what really it entails.
 
jaibi

jaibi

Brother ghazi is a gem
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
@ghazi52


I'd like to take this opportunity to salute and commend brother @ghazi52 for all the excellent work he does in promoting Pakistan and showing Pakistan in a positive light. You NEVER EVER troll or engage in ANY sort of meaningless conjectures whatsoever and you go above and beyond in doing an EXCELLENT job for both PDF and Pakistan.


:pakistan:

:cheers:
@WebMaster we demand a salute emoji! :mad:
 

