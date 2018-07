While I think China's high-speed rail was the best overall, it wasn't the best in every category.



China's sparkling new stations stood out as architectural marvels, and its 15,500-mile network is the most extensive in the world. China's trains were also the fastest and newest of the bunch.



But Japan's network was equally impressive in some regards, with 37% of its population covered by its high-speed lines. While Korea's network was only four lines, it covers a whopping 45% of its population, no doubt boosted by the fact that it connects South Korea's two major cities.



While Russia's Sapsan trains connect only St. Petersburg, Russia, and Nizhny Novgorod, the trains themselves were nicer than China's, Japan's, and Korea's. Those countries' trains felt functional and efficient, while the Sapsan felt like a mix between fast high-speed rail and old-school, romantic train travel. The included food-and-drink service on the Sapsan added to this impression.



Overall, I enjoyed my ride on all the high-speed rail lines, which made destinations usually reachable only via an overnight train or flight a quick trip away.



The main thing I was left wondering after my four trips was less "Which one was the best?" and more "Why don't we have high-speed rail in the US?"