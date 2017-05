The Commandant of Risalpur very kindly then conducted me on a tour of my old haunts around the airfield. I had hoped to meet up with a fellow instructor of mine who had just retired as Chief of the Pakistan Air Force but unfortunately he was in his village west of Peshawar and could not be present. I did get a nice letter from him though explaining why he could not meet me at Risalpur.The afternoon display at a public park in central Islamabad was, not to put too fine a point on it, spectacular. The President of Pakistan, all the Chiefs of Staff and their subordinates, virtually the entire Diplomatic Corps, and a public crowd estimated to be in the region of half a million, turned out to watch a display celebrating the 50th Anniversary of both the country and the Air Force. The display line of about 3,000 metres had been meticulously marked out in two unique ways: every 75 metres along its entire length, three-foot high poles topped by red markers had been hammered into the ground and, to give even more visibility, a metre-wide ditch had been excavated by hand along the whole length. There was obviously no shortage of manual labour. Never had a Red Arrows display line been so comprehensively marked out!The show opened with two F-6 jets, Chinese-built MiG-19s, trailing the Pakistan National Flag at the end of long lines and closely followed by 21 Swedish-designed but Pakistani-built Mushak piston training aircraft flying an immaculate figure 50 formation. It could not have been easy keeping 21 elementary piston-engine aircraft in perfect position for such a complicated formation. One of the pilots was Flight Lieutenant John Dearden, the current RAF exchange officer with the Pakistan Air Force. Then followed displays by a part-time team of four Cessna T-37s and four Mirages, and a solo display by the Pakistani ace F-16 pilot who ended his very impressive performance with a vertical climb and 11 vertical aileron rolls before gently and gracefully allowing his aircraft to fall off the top. It was then time for the Red Arrows and I know the Pakistan Air Force will not mind me saying that this was what everyone was really waiting for. The display went perfectly until a few minutes into the second half when Gary Waterfall, Red 3, suffered a fairly dramatic bird strike which badly damaged the nose of the aircraft and front section of the engine. At that time the formation was just outside gliding range of the international airport but, fortunately, Gary’s engine kept going and he landed quite safely. The airport had been closed to all non-display traffic for the duration of the display for just such an eventuality. Gary, of course, had not seen the birds approaching but Red 1 had."I had no time to avoid them or warn the other pilots," said Simon afterwards. The display, which was received ecstatically by the huge crowd, continued to its conclusion with the remaining eight aircraft.From Pakistan the Team moved on to India en route to Langkawi in Malaysia but sadly, a display scheduled for Hindan Air Force base on the outskirts of Delhi had to be cancelled due to very poor visibility. That was particularly unfortunate because 1997 was, of course, also the 50th Anniversary of the foundation of India and the Indian Air Force and we did not want to create any disharmony between the two countries. The Team put matters right two years later when the Red Arrows again passed through the sub-continent on the way to the Far East.More can be read on the link below.