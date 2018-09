i oppose imran khan for wasting 7920000 euro wheat

WTH is imran doing he better move to dahaka or kandhar if he has love for them . our Pakistanis are dying in hunger . people are worry how they will buy 10kg aata bag .and imran have transferred 40000 tons of wheat to afghanistan ? really this is our nationalist gov ? these guys are going on saving mode ? people of rural areas were real deserve this wheat or namak haram afghans ?

do this stupid prime minister know how wheat grow ? farmers work day night to grow it . may be they fight worry for water to errigation of this wheat . poor rural females cut it in sunny summer days .they may got injuries snake bites while doing it . then finally they processes it and suffer to sale it to gov . suddenly a nationalist sign a paper and transsfered it free of cost to a enemy country . lakh lanat on imran khan and those who were involved



today market price of wheat



192.25 euro per ton mean we wasted not our wheat but also 7920000 euros too . this guy is on saving mode ?

Click to expand...