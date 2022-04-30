I no longer recognize Europe

Even though in North America the schools recognize Europe as a continent, I personally do not recognize Europe as a continent. I can drive my car from Beijing to London. Almost all Chinese these days speak English, wear western clothing, use western architecture, watch western movies, listen to western music. Europe does not exist physically, culturally, economically. Europe is a racist concept invented by the ancient Greeks. It is vastly outdated. Afro-Eurasia is all the rage these days.