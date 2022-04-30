What's new

I no longer recognize Europe

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Even though in North America the schools recognize Europe as a continent, I personally do not recognize Europe as a continent. I can drive my car from Beijing to London. Almost all Chinese these days speak English, wear western clothing, use western architecture, watch western movies, listen to western music. Europe does not exist physically, culturally, economically. Europe is a racist concept invented by the ancient Greeks. It is vastly outdated. Afro-Eurasia is all the rage these days.

@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
What the f are you smoking?

What's your point? You started talking about Canada,then London to Beijing,then Chinese people speaking english and wearing Western clothes,then you don't recognize Europe. What do you even want to say?
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
Even though in North America the schools recognize Europe as a continent, I personally do not recognize Europe as a continent. I can drive my car from Beijing to London. Almost all Chinese these days speak English, wear western clothing, use western architecture, watch western movies, listen to western music. Europe does not exist physically, culturally, economically. Europe is a racist concept invented by the ancient Greeks. It is vastly outdated. Afro-Eurasia is all the rage these days.
This post is as incoherent as his mind.
 

