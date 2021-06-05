I Never Knew I Had A Verified Facebook Page, Says Hamid Mir

I Never Knew I Had A Verified Facebook Page, Facebook Must Investigate How They Can Verify A Page I Wasn’t Using, Says Hamid Mir





The highly controversial Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir, who claims to know about the stories that emerge from inside the homes of Army Generals, who was the first one to identify Ajmal Qassab’s house, and the one who managed to reach Bin Laden for an exclusive interview. The same Hamid Mir has asserted that he was unaware that a verified Facebook page named after him was being run (From India!) for the last couple of years.The fact that Hamid Mir’s verified Facebook page was being handled by Indian editors was first brought to the notice of general public by a young Pakistani journalist, Makhdoom Shahab Ud Din.Shortly after Makhdoom Shahab Ud Din exposed Hamid Mir, Indian editors were removed from Hamid’s verified Facebook page and few minutes later Hamid’s verified Facebook page disappeared from social media as if it never existed.Hamid Mir, caught off guard, responded by claiming that he had no idea about the verified Facebook page under his name. Mir blamed Facebook and demanded an investigation saying that how could the tech giant which has a notoriously tough procedure for getting a page verified, allow a verified page in his name, a page he claims he has never used.