What's new

I need budget gaming laptop...need suggestions.

Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
5,333
122
16,527
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Maarkhoor said:
I need budget gaming laptop...need suggestions.
Click to expand...
There was a time when I was taking an interest in this one - but I don't think its available anymore.

HP Star Wars Special Edition Notebook - Touch 15t (Windows 10, 6th Gen. Intel i7-6500U, 2TB Hard Drive, 12GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce, IPS Full HD, AC WIFI Bluetooth, Backlit Keyboard)​


hp-star-wars-laptop-05.jpg


41W9Bop5QHL._AC_.jpg


41D4Rj3R5dL._AC_.jpg


41IyaR8t41L._AC_.jpg
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
16,951
36
28,631
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jazzbot said:
Depends on what type of games you wanna play. Share more details.
Click to expand...
Call of duty, racing games like need for speed....

Trailer23 said:
There was a time when I was taking an interest in this one - but I don't think its available anymore.

HP Star Wars Special Edition Notebook - Touch 15t (Windows 10, 6th Gen. Intel i7-6500U, 2TB Hard Drive, 12GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce, IPS Full HD, AC WIFI Bluetooth, Backlit Keyboard)​


hp-star-wars-laptop-05.jpg


41W9Bop5QHL._AC_.jpg


41D4Rj3R5dL._AC_.jpg


41IyaR8t41L._AC_.jpg
Click to expand...
Price?

rambro said:
Lenovo legion i7

Very budget buddy
Click to expand...
Specs?
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
5,333
122
16,527
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Maarkhoor said:
Price?
Click to expand...
In the US, it was costing somewhere around USD $650.00/-, however, now its seems Unavailable on Walmart, Best Buy etc.

I saw years ago in stores in the UAE, but the price was a lot higher, as it was still new & Star Wars hype was back.

I doubt you'll get a new piece. Maybe used on eBay.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan needs convincing budget for any chance of more cash: IMF
Replies
1
Views
347
epebble
E
Hyde
Attractions in New York, Suggestions needed
Replies
10
Views
463
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
Hamartia Antidote
ChatGPT's clever way of balancing 9 eggs with other objects convinced some Microsoft researchers that AI is becoming more like humans
Replies
0
Views
332
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Mugwop
Need Advice on Mini Laptops
Replies
3
Views
1K
1ndy
1ndy
ghazi52
You don’t need AI to predict Dar’s budget speech.
Replies
4
Views
266
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom