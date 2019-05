I Moved to China to Pay Off $50,000 Worth of Debt and it Was One of the Best Decisions I’ve Ever Made



May 21, 2019

Why moving to China was the best thing for my debt payoff

Paid off more than $14,000 (26 percent of my total) in debt.

Saved $10,000 in an emergency fund.

Paid nearly $6,000 for my online teaching certification.

Traveled internationally several times.

1. The cost of living in China is low

2. I’m surrounded by like-minded people

While students are hanging from monkey bars at recess, coworkers and I often chat about our saving and debt payoff goals. We openly discuss sending home the majority of our income to our native countries and being frugal with the rest in China. Some of my coworkers live on their teaching salary while their husbands stay home with their toddlers.



Also, people who move halfway around the world to teach in a foreign country are risk-takers and go-getters. They prioritize and get stuff done. It’s motivating to see other people nab side hustle opportunities or start their own businesses to increase income.



My Chinese coworkers, who make less money than me, seem to be quite frugal. Some end up saving a lot and owning homes. I admire them.



Being around folks who watch their wallets makes you do the same. So far, I haven’t heard of many Chinese locals getting into large amounts of debt. In my opinion, that seems to be an American thing.



3. My knowledge is in demand

Having a license to teach English in China is like having a golden ticket. Business professionals in China are eager to learn the lingua franca. Well-off parents pay tens of thousands of dollars to help their kids become fluent in English so they can study, live or work abroad.



There are plenty of training centers and traditional schools that hire year-round. Schools offer American, Canadian and British curricula. Native English speakers with licenses can make $60 an hour for tutoring.



4. Distance makes the pockets grow fatter