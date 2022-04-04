What's new

'I met a US ambassador at your home; was that treacherous?' Aleem asks PM Imran

1649094842043.png

  • "[It seems] the ones standing with you are patriots, others are traitors," Aleem tells PM.
  • Says it was "unfortunate" that PTI leaders were labelling him as a "traitor".
  • "We informed you about every corrupt practice Buzdar was involved in."
LAHORE: PTI's disgruntled member of Punjab Assembly Aleem Khan on Monday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan whether it was treacherous that he "met a US ambassador" at the premier's residence.
The disgruntled PTI leader mentioned the incident after Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that the US official who sent the "threat letter" was Assistant Secretary of State for the South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.
Aleem, who is a former senior provincial minister, lashed out at the former government and PTI leader for calling him a "traitor" and said it was "unfortunate" that they were resorting to maligning him.
"I have become a traitor, tell Cheema and Salik they are also traitors, they have taken the money. I have had a very difficult time from 2010 to 2018 (when PML-N was in power)," he said.
Moving on, the ex-senior minister criticised the prime minister and asked him why he did not like anyone from among the 183 MPAs in Punjab. "You nominated the person [as the chief minister] whom you used to call the biggest dacoit in Punjab," he said while referring to CM hopeful Chauhdry Pervaiz Elahi.
Berating the prime minister, Aleem said he had cases made against disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen. "Have you no shame? You sent your close aides to jail. We informed you about every corrupt practice Buzdar was involved in. But [it seems] the ones standing with you are patriots, others are traitors."
The former minister said Farah Bibi — a close aide of PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi — has left for Dubai and she was involved in taking "a lot of bribes".
Farah was involved in transfers and postings of bureaucrats in Punjab, but now she and her husband have "absconded" to Dubai, however, once such bureaucrats are arrested, everything will come to light, including where Farah transferred the money, alleged Aleem.
"I do not want to mention anything else about Imran Khan's family," he said.
The political tensions are high in the country as the National Assembly has been dissolved, while sources are saying that the same might be the fate of the Punjab Assembly.
Usman Buzdar has also resigned as the province's chief minister, while tough competition is expected between Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza and Elahi as PTI's disgruntled groups of Jahangir Tareen and Aleem have decided against supporting the PML-Q leader for the office.

'Saddened'​

Former special assistant to the prime minister and PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, in response to Aleem's hard-hitting press conference, said he was "saddened" after witnessing the ex-senior minister's grievances.
"I will respond to Aleem on behalf of the prime minister: You joined PTI without any ulterior motive. Aleem Khan should have expressed such reservations when he was part of the PTI."
"Aleem Khan's business interests clashed with PTI's manifesto several times," he said.

Aleem Khan is the latest Abu of combined opposition
🤣🤣🤣
 
Listen dear I am being very nice here. :D If I open up even one percent many will be shell shocked. :lol: I will just let the Divine do it all. :enjoy:

Yeap all the intellect has been given just to the Zombies. :lol:
If you Patwaris were so clever your Showbaz Sharif would have become PM and Hamza Showbaz would have become CM Punjab by now
:rofl::rofl::rofl:
DDC9A262-9C32-4898-8CEA-ACA494FB71E7.jpeg
F073AA65-8EF8-4296-9DE5-D73AC66042E4.jpeg
 
If USA was planning a regime change and conspiring together with IK by offering cash & other incentives to achieve it, then yes, it is treason.

But if it was just a courteous call to exchange views, then it is business as usual. What is the problem there?

If you Patwaris were so clever your Showbaz Sharif would have become PM and Hamza Showbaz would have become CM Punjab by now
:rofl::rofl::rofl: View attachment 830582
OMG... the resembles is spot on, hahaha
 
Was this around the time when Islamabad was besieged by drug addicts for 126 days? Or when Supreme Court had her walls painted with underwear or when State television was attacked at the behest of foreign nationals spending summers in Pakistan?
 
If you Patwaris were so clever your Showbaz Sharif would have become PM and Hamza Showbaz would have become CM Punjab by now
I don't have time to waste on futile debates, just a few points to ponder.
1) Why have his selectors given up.
2)Majority of the party is in tatters.
3)All the political parties of Pakistan have turned against him.
4)All his friends and ATMs are disillusioned.
5)Media support waning fast.
 

