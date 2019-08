I met a gentleman (Imran Khan) I respect and like him a lot" - says Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday hoped that Pakistan will help the US in Afghanistan as peace talks with the Taliban has apparently entered its last phase.Trump said he had developed a "good chemistry" with the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, whom he met at his Oval Office last week."We're doing very well, as you know, with Pakistan. I met a gentleman who I liked a lot — as you know — last week, from Pakistan. I have a lot of respect for him. We have a good friendship — a good feeling, good chemistry. I think Pakistan will help us, and I think others will get involved," Trump told reporters at the White House.Responding to a question if the Taliban could be trusted, Trump said "I don't want to say if they can be trusted or not. Look, history, I would say, is not so good, but they don't like us much either. But we've brought them down; we've brought the number of soldiers down very substantially. We are talking to them. We have a lot of advantages making a deal with us.""Let's put this way: We're more police than anything else, and that's not for our soldiers," he added."I've said — I've said it a lot. We could win the war in Pak (sic) — we could win the war, if you look at it — and you can look at it any way you want — we can win the war in Afghanistan in less than a week," Trump said."But I'm not looking to kill 10 million people. I'm not talking nuclear. I'm not talking nuclear. But we'd win that war in less than a week, and I have that as an option, always. But that's what we're not looking to do," asserted the US President.