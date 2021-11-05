"I may be somewhat Indian" - Conor McGregor

What's new

Expressing his massive admiration for India, Conor McGregor recently said the Indian population is possibly "the most respectful and caring."

The former two-division UFC champion also spoke highly of the Indian doctors, stating they have "complete care, peace and love in their soul." McGregor, 33, first took to Twitter to wish his Indian fans a happy Diwali (a major Indian festival).

Afterwards, the Irish superstar went on a tweet spree. He offered his support to Indian MMA, hinted at the launch of his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in the country and also promised to learn yoga.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1456303596664856580


Ritu Phogat, who recently qualified for the final of ONE Championship's women's atomweight grand prix, was the subject of one of McGregor's tweets. Phogat will challenge kickboxing sensation Stamp Fairtex in the final of the eight-women tournament on December 3.

"Rooting for the Indians to make a stamp in this game soon! Quite very possibly the most respectful and caring nationality I’ve ever met in my life, the Indians. Let’s go India!"
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1454333803992797188

The 33-year-old continued to sing praises for India and went as far as to say whiskey is India's national drink. While some may argue against that claim, McGregor had no hesitancy in recognizing the potential of his whiskey business in the country.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1456330168004452354


According to the Proper No. Twelve website, the Irish whiskey is currently available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Russia, Poland and South Africa.

When Conor McGregor trained with Indian heavyweight Ramston Rodrigues
Conor McGregor with Ramston Rodrigues
Conor McGregor with Ramston Rodrigues
Indian heavyweight Ramston Rodrigues helped McGregor train for his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. Taking to Instagram, 'The Notorious' hailed Rodrigues as "India's next heavyweight champion" and also lent his support to the Indians who bore the brunt of COVID-19 earlier this year.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, Rodrigues reflected on how he felt training with the former UFC lightweight champion.






McGregor last fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July this year. He suffered a horrific leg break in the dying seconds of the first round, which rendered him unfit to continue further. The Irishman is on a six-month medical suspension, which will at least keep him out of action until January 2022.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1456330029303050244

@Wood
 
you are welcome sir! damn every major star/sports personality wants to travel to India

arjunk said:
Marketing stunt. Now wait for the "phul sapport conor saar."
i can understand your pain and envy janab haha



"I AM THE ALL-TIME GREAT. THAT'S IT. I WILL RAISE TWO BELTS. SHOW ME WHO ELSE HAS DONE IT. I DON'T SEE HIM."
— CONOR McGREGOR
 
HammerHead081

HammerHead081

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2019
726
-3
1,059
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
You guys are better than this. This all is a money making ploy to get the biggest population in the world to like him. He couldnt give two shits about india in reality, he is a known red neck racist type.
 
WinterFangs

WinterFangs

FULL MEMBER
Oct 22, 2019
474
0
1,079
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
A very clever move by him, he knows now Indians will be supporting him, India is a big market and his business can now grow further there if he has a good rep. Nothing to do with envy, if you watch mma and know mcgregor, you know how he is,p
 
K

karachidude86

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 21, 2021
27
0
38
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pushing his wiskey down the throats of gullible pathetic endians, endians pissing there dhotis in excitement while shameless conor stuff millions in his pocket from this cheap nation:enjoy:
 
retaxis

retaxis

FULL MEMBER
Nov 16, 2007
962
0
1,066
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
if ur white u say one kind word to an indian and 1000 of them will die for you. massive slave mentality.
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
7,759
-6
8,169
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
The very fact that you had to flunt this flaunt this here almost 100% defines your insecurity and your constant need of assurance.


