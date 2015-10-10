i made j-thunders - nawaz sharif

Tameem said:



Funds for Project Azm too releases in PMLN tenure, OP post at thread

Project "AZM" : STEALTH AMBITION Project Reference: #1 http://quwa.org/2017/07/06/pakistan-announces-5th-gen-fighter-male-uav-programs/ #2 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Azm The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has formally announced it will commence development of a 5th-generation fighter, medium altitude long-endurance (MALE)...



PAF made M2 Motorways as runways for PAF aircraft that too built in first tenure of NS. The quality of that road is a lot lot better than any motorway built afterwards or by FWO at any place....that speaks volume.

So Yes...PMLN/NS haters.......BURN!!! Funds for Project Azm too releases in PMLN tenure, OP post at threadbear witness......PAF made M2 Motorways as runways for PAF aircraft that too built in first tenure of NS. The quality of that road is a lot lot better than any motorway built afterwards or by FWO at any place....that speaks volume.So Yes...PMLN/NS haters.......BURN!!! Click to expand...

stupidity of political supporters is that they think these projects are personal projects of some politician . because since thier birth they see name plates and cermonies . i wish this cheap culture should be end . did you ever see canadian PM claimed i make this road i make this bridge i make this train ? very cheap politics of pakistan . if other countries start doing it then US -CHINESE leaders will be busy 24 hours to open projects . i think name plate should be name of those workers engeeniors and everyone whom work on that site should be written on it . and lowest paid worker opened it .