i made j-thunders - nawaz sharif

Pakistan was made by Nawaz Sharif himself under the supervision of late Abba jee in Ittefaq Foundry, the issue is it is just an old event of distant past that's why NS has lost all the papers and slips of imports-exports and financial transactions with London, Qatar and Saudi Arabia related to this project .....
 
Pakistan was made by Nawaz Sharif himself under the supervision of late Abba jee in Ittefaq Foundry, the issue is it is just an old event of distant past that's why NS has lost all the papers and slips of imports-exports and financial transactions with London, Qatar and Saudi Arabia related to this project .....
he even dont know the name he made jthunders hum ne banay :lol:

and PAC kamra will be like
1602167037332.png
 
Funds for Project Azm too releases in PMLN tenure, OP post at thread
defence.pk

Project "AZM" : STEALTH AMBITION Project

Reference: #1 http://quwa.org/2017/07/06/pakistan-announces-5th-gen-fighter-male-uav-programs/ #2 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Azm The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has formally announced it will commence development of a 5th-generation fighter, medium altitude long-endurance (MALE)...
defence.pk
bear witness......

PAF made M2 Motorways as runways for PAF aircraft that too built in first tenure of NS. The quality of that road is a lot lot better than any motorway built afterwards or by FWO at any place....that speaks volume.
So Yes...PMLN/NS haters.......BURN!!!
 
Nawaz Sharief walks around with Elastic in his shalwar but Patwaris believe he made JF 17 Thunder with his own hands. Looking at the level of trust our Armed forces have in this piece of $hit i doubt they even let him look at Nuts and Bolts of our Thunder just to keep his nahoosat away from project.
 
Since there had been just two parties rulling Pakistan PMLN and PPP...
If they will not claim the credit Then who Will ? :rofl: :rofl: :lol:
 
stupidity of political supporters is that they think these projects are personal projects of some politician . because since thier birth they see name plates and cermonies . i wish this cheap culture should be end . did you ever see canadian PM claimed i make this road i make this bridge i make this train ? very cheap politics of pakistan . if other countries start doing it then US -CHINESE leaders will be busy 24 hours to open projects . i think name plate should be name of those workers engeeniors and everyone whom work on that site should be written on it . and lowest paid worker opened it .
 
stupidity of political supporters is that they think these projects are personal projects of some politician . because since thier birth they see name plates and cermonies . i wish this cheap culture should be end . did you ever see canadian PM claimed i make this road i make this bridge i make this train ? very cheap politics of pakistan . if other countries start doing it then US -CHINESE leaders will be busy 24 hours or open projects .
So what did your PM Imran Khan do in last two years for country or PAF in comparison except taking 5.8% GDP growth rate into minus.....just tell me on single project?
Batain karna bara asaan hai....main nay Aik misaal dee or aapki P**t kar hath main Aagayee:coffee:
 
Who told you that they released funds for Project Azm? All our defense related spending's are being financed through defense budget which has decreased due to devaluation over past decade. Project AZM and all defense related procurements are efforts of our defense institutes. As for Motorways they were made flight capable after the construction of Motorway and several modifications. It has nothing to do with quality but rather some patches were custom made for this purpose of landing fighter jets which was done in Musharraf era not Nawaz.

Seriously from where do you Patwaris come with so much BS.
 
So what did your PM Imran Khan do in last two years for country or PAF in comparison except taking 5.8% GDP growth rate into minus.....just tell me on single project?
Batain karna bara asaan hai....main nay Aik misaal dee or aapki P**t kar hath main Aagayee:coffee:
once again you are stupid i am politically free i did not vote anyone i am free human not slave like you when i say Pakistani politicians i mean all of them including your daddy nawaz and uncle imran khan and your chacha fazlo and mamoo altaf :lol:
 
