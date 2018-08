7:08 look at wasim...he was taunting Imran "ap banoge Prime minister? ap banogey prime minister ? Now he is nowhere while IK is gonna be PM.....tell me does this not make you emotional? He suffered a lot, guys....He struggled for 22 yearsWe took 22 years to find out a leader among assholes...We need to give him full support. We need to defend him at every forum. He is fresh, he will do mistakes but that doesn't mean we should doubt on his intentions. He is pure and honest man, a rarity in South Asian politicians....He is one of the most educated politicians in world who can speak in front of world. Don't waste him, guys. There's no one right now in Pakistani politics who can replace IK.Protect him. He is our Khan.May he lead Pakistan to new heights of success and glory.Pakistan Zindabad @Path-Finder and others