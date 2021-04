‘I hope it will make a difference’: Cummins donates $50,000 to India’s fight against pandemic The Australian pace ace urged other IPL players to join him in helping India deal with its growing COVID-19 crisis.

Australian Test star Pat Cummins has donated $50,000 towards buying more oxygen supplies for India’s under-pressure hospitals and appears set to continue playing in the IPL.Cummins, 27, pledged the money to the PM Cares Fund and urged other Indian Premier League players to join him in helping the coronavirus-ravaged country deal with the pandemic.Pat Cummins celebrates taking the wicket of India’s Cheteshwar Pujara at the Gabba during the summer’s Test series.CREDIT:APThe Kolkata Knight Riders pace ace announced his decision on Twitter on Monday night.Australian white-ball stars Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson on Monday joined fellow bowler Andrew Tye in leaving the IPL to return home.Cricket Australia remains hopeful it will not need to facilitate a charter flight out of India in the coming weeks despite a looming government ban on incoming travel from the COVID-19 stricken nation.Well-placed sources indicated most Australian players and staff involved in the IPL were planning to stay the course, feeling safe in their biosecure bubble.And Indian's claim they are a rich country.