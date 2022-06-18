I hit a kid with my scooter ! 😭😭

So i was driving today my scooter at moderate speed , 30 kmph that is.Suddenly a kid came in front of me, 13 14 year old, from inside a gym , I mean really suddenly in a couple of secondsI blared the horn, shouted ( hatt jaaa!) And applied brakes .with all my strengthThe kid didn't even bother to look to his right side from where i was coming .It was a really short time , 2 seconds more or less.So the kid was hit by me , at a really slow speed ( 10 km ph )He fell down. And my life flashed before my eyes ( jail to ab pakka hogi ,I felt )To my luck the kid got up and said he was okay and giggled .His father came to him and asked him to be careful , and look for both sides .I apologised profoundly to the kids father.he said he was okay.Still i feel.bad , I mean i hit a live person with my scooter .Although he giggled.Why can't today's parents teach kids to cross roads carefully , my father taught me when I was kids ageEven though iam 21 now .Kids should be taught be how to cross roadIt is easier to stop walking and then stopping a scooter .@sainthood101It feels bad , I mean it feels really bad to hit some body with your vehicle