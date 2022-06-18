I hit a kid with my scooter ! 😭😭

Blueindian
So i was driving today my scooter at moderate speed , 30 kmph that is.
Suddenly a kid came in front of me, 13 14 year old, from inside a gym , I mean really suddenly in a couple of seconds
I blared the horn, shouted ( hatt jaaa!) And applied brakes .with all my strength
The kid didn't even bother to look to his right side from where i was coming .
It was a really short time , 2 seconds more or less.
So the kid was hit by me , at a really slow speed ( 10 km ph )
He fell down. And my life flashed before my eyes ( jail to ab pakka hogi ,I felt )
To my luck the kid got up and said he was okay and giggled .
His father came to him and asked him to be careful , and look for both sides .
I apologised profoundly to the kids father.he said he was okay.
Still i feel.bad , I mean i hit a live person with my scooter .
Although he giggled.
Why can't today's parents teach kids to cross roads carefully , my father taught me when I was kids age
Even though iam 21 now .
Kids should be taught be how to cross road
It is easier to stop walking and then stopping a scooter .
It feels bad , I mean it feels really bad to hit some body with your vehicle
