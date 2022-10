I have something to share

From: krishnan ranganathan < rk7575@outlook.com Sent: Friday 14 October 2022 06:52To: xSubject: From Krishnan, Seeking Job OpportunityHello,This is Krishnan, 47, Male, Mumbai, India.I have attached my CV and photos.I have a very good typing speed and 20 plus years teaching experience.Seeking Job opportunityIf Visa, ticket, food, stay arrangement possible willing to relocate Nederland.Believe in good human, hard work and creativity.+91 8898 777 770-whatsappKrishnan---From: xSentThank you for sending your mail. Unfortunately we have no opportunities.Best regards---From: krishnan ranganathan < rk7575@outlook.com Sent: Thursday 25 October 2022 22:19To: xSubject: From Krishnan, Just do itHello,Normally people do not respondOnly a person with big heart bothers to respond in a nice mannerIf you want to help a good human and kind hearted personIf you are a wealthyJUST make me wealthyIf you arrange, can come and see yourselfDont give me excuseEither help or ignore me91 8898777770 whatsappKrishnan