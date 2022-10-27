What's new

I have something to share

Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
17,480
-20
32,921
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
From: krishnan ranganathan <rk7575@outlook.com>
Sent: Friday 14 October 2022 06:52
To: x
Subject: From Krishnan, Seeking Job Opportunity

Hello,

This is Krishnan, 47, Male, Mumbai, India.

I have attached my CV and photos.

I have a very good typing speed and 20 plus years teaching experience.

Seeking Job opportunity

If Visa, ticket, food, stay arrangement possible willing to relocate Nederland.

Believe in good human, hard work and creativity.

+91 8898 777 770-whatsapp

Krishnan

---
From: x
Sent

Thank you for sending your mail. Unfortunately we have no opportunities.

Best regards

---

From: krishnan ranganathan <rk7575@outlook.com>
Sent: Thursday 25 October 2022 22:19
To: x
Subject: From Krishnan, Just do it

Hello,

Normally people do not respond

Only a person with big heart bothers to respond in a nice manner

If you want to help a good human and kind hearted person

If you are a wealthy

JUST make me wealthy

If you arrange, can come and see yourself

Dont give me excuse

Either help or ignore me

91 8898777770 whatsapp
Krishnan
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
India again asks Bangladesh to check 32 CoO certificates
Replies
4
Views
353
bluesky
B
beijingwalker
U.S. Sen Tuberville : US has too many ‘takers’ who don’t want to work
Replies
0
Views
13
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Ghessan
Gujrat Riots 2002: Rapists Sentenced To Life Are Now Free
Replies
2
Views
148
PDF
PDF
SalarHaqq
Iranian Company Buys Majority Share at Russian Port of Astrakhan (Caspian Sea)
Replies
1
Views
397
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
INDIAPOSITIVE
Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai ! 97% Mobiles Used in India Today are Made in India Compared to 10% in 2014
Replies
1
Views
80
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom