I have secret Police report of PMLN MPAs involved in Child Rape Scandal - Shahbaz Gill







9 Lac 10 thousand canals of Land illegally occupied in punjab has been cleared by Anti Corruption department most of the land grabbers are PMLN MNAs and MPAs - Shahbaz Gill

Sheikh Rohail Asghar MNA PMLN sold out a colony worth billions of rupees on Land that belonged to the Government - Shahbaz Gill

Ahsan Iqbal as a Federal Minister was also serving as a security Guard in U.A.E - Shahbaz Gill

Khawaja Asif as a Federal Miniter for Defense and Foreign was also serving on an Iqama - Shahbaz Gill

criminal enterprise

