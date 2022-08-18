India is just trying to ousted BAL?

I have requested India to sustain Sheikh Hasina's government: Foreign Minister

So finally you admitted? What's the message? Is BAL pro India, orForeign Minister Dr. Abdul Momen said that Sheikh Hasina is our role model. If it can be sustained, our country will move towards development and become a truly communal and non-communal country. He also said, I went to India and said that Sheikh Hasina should be sustained. He said these things while addressing the chief guest at the opening ceremony of Janmashtami at Jamsen Hall in the city on Thursday (August 18) evening.At this time Dr. AK Abdul Momen said,He also said, I said, there are some evil people in my country, there are some extremists. My country is not isolated from the rest of the world, just as there are evil people in your country, there are also in our country. Some time ago a lady in your country also said something, we did not say a word on behalf of the government. Different countries have spoken, we have not.AK Abdul Momen said, We are giving you this kind of protection. It is for your good, for our good. If we speak up, the extremists will be more vocal and talk more. What will be the damage? Law and order in our country will be disrupted. Our stability will be disrupted. I told India, we will act in such a way that we will never condone any provocative use of our cause. If we can do this, it will be good for both India and Bangladesh. I have said that India is doing well because Sheikh Hasina is there. No need to spend extra at the border.He further said, "And we are progressing in India. 28 lakh people visit our country every year." Hundreds of thousands of Indians work in our country. This is possible due to our beautiful location. So we both will work in such a way that no provocative situation is created.Foreign Minister Momen said to the Sanatan religious people that the Prime Minister said, you should not think that you are a minority. You are citizens of this country, equal rights. So you must earn your rights. I am here to help you in this matter. We want to build a society where extremism and militancy will not exist.